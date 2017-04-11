IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon being lauded for one of the best Indian Premier League performances. See pics and video

IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon performed on some of her hits numbers including Tukur Tukur (Dilwale), Mere Naal Tu Whistle Baja (Heropanti), Manma Emotion Jaage (Dilwale) and seemed to enjoy herself. IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon performed on some of her hits numbers including Tukur Tukur (Dilwale), Mere Naal Tu Whistle Baja (Heropanti), Manma Emotion Jaage (Dilwale) and seemed to enjoy herself.

IPL matches remain incomplete without performances from Bollywood stars. Several Bollywood stars including Disha Patani, Amy Jackson, Sushant Singh Rajput and others have performed during current IPL opening ceremonies this season. Hours after Disha Patani performed in Indore, Dilwale star Kriti Sanon gave a stunning performance at Bangalore’s IPL Ceremony. Kriti was performing ahead of the fifth match of the tournament between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils. Kriti didn’t disappoint fans and audience at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

For those asking..The full #IPL2017 opening ceremony Bangaluru performance couldn’t be aired. So Here’s a link: http://t.co/mOQzl57D71 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 8, 2017

Kriti performed on some of her hits numbers including Tukur Tukur (Dilwale), Mere Naal Tu Whistle Baja (Heropanti), Manma Emotion Jaage (Dilwale) and seemed to enjoy herself. Dressed in a green sequined dress, Kriti was looking pretty. Kriti also performed on Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif’s hit number Bang Bang. Though there was no Hrithik to join Kriti, the actor was joined by singer Benny Dayal. Both Kriti and Benny shook a leg on this popular number and enthralled the crowd. Kriti was cheered by thousands of fans who came to watch the ceremony at the stadium.

See Kriti Sanon pictures from IPL opening ceremony:

Kriti shared the whole performance on her Twitter account. The actor wrote, “For those asking.The full #IPL2017 opening ceremony Bengaluru performance couldn’t be aired. So Here’s a link.”

Fans on social media also liked Kriti’s performance. One fan wrote on Twitter, ” Like yesterday @kritisanon ‘s performance was not telecast today also @itsSSR ur performance will not telecast, hv 2 watch on hotstar #upset.” Actor Roshan Abbas also praised Kriti’s performance and wrote on twitter, “You’ve got to see this lady rock it! Thank you @kritisanon for a min blowing performance for the IPL for @EncompassTalk.”

