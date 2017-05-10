IPL 2017: Juhi Chawla, Preity Zinta turn commentators, root for KKR and Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2017: Preity Zinta and Juhi Chawla had a great time together in the commentary box. IPL 2017: Preity Zinta and Juhi Chawla had a great time together in the commentary box.

They were both the favourite bubbly actors of Bollywood and Preity Zinta and Juhi Chawla have lost none of their effervescence. On Tuesday, the two came together to give live commentary of IPL 2017 match and more than the cricket stadium, it was the commentary box which was packed with fun and excitement as the two Bollywood beauties were heard battling it out and rooting for their respective teams. For the unversed, Preity Zinta co-owns the IPL team, Kings XI Punjab, and Juhi Chawla is the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders along with Shah Rukh Khan.

In yesterday’s match between KKR and Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, Preity and Juhi turned commentators for UC news. Apart from celebrating every time the ball hit the boundary and fall of wickets, both Juhi and Preity played their own indoor match. While Preity aced the shots just like her team, it was fun watching Juhi imitating the mannerisms of cricketers.

As Kings XI Punjab registered a win on their home ground, Preity did a happy jog to celebrate it and Juhi sat disappointed with her team’s performance. In the pictures, that have been shared by UC News on social media, the priceless expressions of both the actors were a testimony of their love for the game and their child-like excitement for their team’s win.

While chatting with her fans during the commentary, Juhi revealed that she is working on a Kannada children film and favourite character is Kiran from her film Darr. Preity’s better half Gene Goodenough also landed in Mohali for the match and Preity happily told Juhi that she has changed his interest from basketball to cricket. Also, she had a happy news for all the Bollywood buffs who have been missing her on the silver screen. Preity will be next seen in Bhaiya Ji Superhit which will hit the theaters soon.

This was Juhi’s first attempt as a commentator but Preity has already entertained the cricket as well as Bollywood lovers when she gave commentary with her Salaam Namaste co-actor Saif Ali Khan.

Earlier cricket joined hands with Bollywood when Sunny Leone challenged cricketer Virendra Sehwag’s commentary skills and invited him to share the commentary box with her during a match between Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also, Sunny added a pinch of fun and masala to an earlier match between KKR and Kings XI Punjab with actor-comedian Sunil Grover.

