IPL 2017: Juhi Chawla, Preity Zinta are ready for a cricket face-off, but with a twist

Two of Bollywood’s most charming actors Juhi Chawla and Preity Zinta might not have shared the screen space so far but they are now ready to face each other on the cricket field. No, the two stars are not going to play any cricket, but would be doing commentary for the upcoming IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. Interestingly, Juhi co-owns KKR and Preity is the owner of Punjab’s team. So, it would be quite exciting to see their face-off in the commentary box, as their teams battle it out on the ground.

Last time, Preity did a good job when she turned to the commentary box with Saif Ali Khan, giving us a major throwback to their camaraderie in Salaam Namaste. However, Juhi has never tried her hands on any form of commentary, nor has she done any role in her career which required her to show her speaking prowess on the mic. So, one can say it is a kind of a debut for her in this field. Juhi, who has been co-owning the team along with Shah Rukh Khan ever since its conception, took to Twitter and wrote, “I am all set for it. And yes, let’s see who wins on the 9th.. Stay tuned for.”

The bundle of energy, Preity, would be meeting sober and charming Juhi, and their combination is for sure adding to the excitement regarding the match. Juhi and Preity have been good friends of Shah Rukh since forever. The two also guest appeared in Om Shanti Om’s title track but did not feature in any film together. Both have ruled the industries in their respective times, and now are one of the most inspiring business women from the film industry.

On the work front, Preity would be seen in Bhaiyyaji Superhit, which would also star Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Juhi, on the other hand, will be seen in Nagesh Kukunoor’s webseries – The Test Case.

