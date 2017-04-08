Latest News
  • IPL 2017: Disha Patani hits boundary with her scintillating opening act at Indore, scores one for Team Bollywood, see pics

IPL 2017: Disha Patani hits boundary with her scintillating opening act at Indore, scores one for Team Bollywood, see pics

Unlike Amy Jackson and Riteish Deshmukh, Disha Patani gave a whistle-worthy performance at the opening ceremony of IPL 2017 in Indore.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 8, 2017 6:26 pm
disha patani, disha patani ipl, disha patani indore ipl 2017, disha patani applauded ipl 2017, ipl 2017 openning ceremony indore, Disha Patani’s performance at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium got a big round of applause from Twitterati.

Before the players of Kings XI, Punjab (KXIP) took on Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Bollywood beauty Disha Patani raised the already soaring temperature of the ground with her sizzling performance. She picked the best tracks of the season including “Laila Main Laila,” “Kar Gayi Chull” and her own songs ‘”Befikra” and “Kaun Tujhe” from her debut movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The one song which made the fans of Kings XI Punjab go crazy was the theme song of their team “Dhoom Punjabi.”

Unlike Amy Jackson and Riteish Deshmukh IPL acts, Disha Patani gave a whistle-worthy performance at the opening ceremony. And the reactions of the Twitterati definitely prove that the actor has saved the sinking boat of Bollywood in this season of IPL. While some said that this ceremony was way better than the first one featuring Amy Jackson, others could not stop gushing over the dance moves of the sultry siren of Bollywood.

Also read| IPL 2017: Twitter asks who is the worst dancer–Riteish Deshmukh or Amy Jackson after Indian Premier League performances!

See what Twitterati had to say about Disha Patani’s performance.

Apart from Disha, who set the stage on fire, singer Harshdeep Kaur also made the ambiance of the ground divine as she got on the stage singing “Ik Onkar’. She also crooned other Bollywood numbers like “Katiya Karun” from the film Rockstar, “Khul Ke Kare Pyar” from Befikre and “Munda Thoda Off-Beat Hai” from Bar Bar Dekho.

See pictures from Disha Patani and Harshdeep Kaur’s performance.

The others who are lined up to perform at the remaining opening ceremonies of IPL 2017 include singer Benny Dayal and actor Kriti Sanon in Bengaluru on Saturday, Shraddha Kapoor and Monali Thakur in Kolkata on April 13, and Parineeti Chopra will be seen showing off her dance moves at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium before the match on April 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 08: Latest News