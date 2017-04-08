IPL 2017: Disha Patani hits boundary with her scintillating opening act at Indore, scores one for Team Bollywood, see pics

Disha Patani’s performance at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium got a big round of applause from Twitterati. Disha Patani’s performance at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium got a big round of applause from Twitterati.

Before the players of Kings XI, Punjab (KXIP) took on Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, Bollywood beauty Disha Patani raised the already soaring temperature of the ground with her sizzling performance. She picked the best tracks of the season including “Laila Main Laila,” “Kar Gayi Chull” and her own songs ‘”Befikra” and “Kaun Tujhe” from her debut movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The one song which made the fans of Kings XI Punjab go crazy was the theme song of their team “Dhoom Punjabi.”

Unlike Amy Jackson and Riteish Deshmukh IPL acts, Disha Patani gave a whistle-worthy performance at the opening ceremony. And the reactions of the Twitterati definitely prove that the actor has saved the sinking boat of Bollywood in this season of IPL. While some said that this ceremony was way better than the first one featuring Amy Jackson, others could not stop gushing over the dance moves of the sultry siren of Bollywood.

See what Twitterati had to say about Disha Patani’s performance.

@HarshdeepKaur Just loved your soulful performance & hotness of @DishPatani & what a moment it was when you both joined #KXIPvRPS #IPL — Nihit Anand (@NihitAnand) April 8, 2017

Queen of Cuteness,Beauty and dance too

Just adoring @DishPatani 😍😘

So lucky that i could watch it live in tv pic.twitter.com/21dLGQaQf2 — Nandagopal (@ngopal11) April 8, 2017

Today was the best opening ceremony of @IPL #IPL2017 #IPL @DishPatani was too good.

Looking forward to the remaining ones. — Amrit (@iAmHrit) April 8, 2017

Disha Patani danced really well & Harshdeep Kaur sang well! Everyday’s performance is much better than the 1st day #IPL2017 — Prachi Das🇮🇳 (@Prachitastic) April 8, 2017

Apart from Disha, who set the stage on fire, singer Harshdeep Kaur also made the ambiance of the ground divine as she got on the stage singing “Ik Onkar’. She also crooned other Bollywood numbers like “Katiya Karun” from the film Rockstar, “Khul Ke Kare Pyar” from Befikre and “Munda Thoda Off-Beat Hai” from Bar Bar Dekho.

See pictures from Disha Patani and Harshdeep Kaur’s performance.

The others who are lined up to perform at the remaining opening ceremonies of IPL 2017 include singer Benny Dayal and actor Kriti Sanon in Bengaluru on Saturday, Shraddha Kapoor and Monali Thakur in Kolkata on April 13, and Parineeti Chopra will be seen showing off her dance moves at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium before the match on April 15.

