IPL 2017: Amy Jackson becomes Twitter fodder after Indian Premier League opening performance

Amy Jackson faced trolling after her IPL 10 opening performance. Indian Premier League will have eight separate opening performances by filmstars.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 6, 2017 10:02 am

As IPL celebrated its 10th anniversary, the opening act was by Rajinikanth’s 2.0 lead actress, Amy Jackson. The actor danced to Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om and Katrina Kaif’s Kaala Chashma but could not woo the crowd. In fact, people were left wondering regarding what happened to the usual Bollywood line-up which performs at IPL openings. The IPL 10 ceremony saw Amy arriving dressed in red and gold as firecrackers went up around her. You would think that the pure spectacle would make the people happy? But no, the trolling started almost immediately.

Performing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Amy soon became Twitter fodder. While some compared her performance with Sunny Deol’s iconic and yet fumbling dance steps, others announced Amy can’t dance.

Here is what people had to say about Amy Jackson’s IPL performance…

IPL 10 kicked off with Royal Challengers Bangalore losing to defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs. We will see eight “opening ceremonies” at each venue this year and they will all be led by starry performances. Mumbai will see Riteish Deshmukh performing while Rajkot match will be kicked off by a dance performance by Tiger Shroff on Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is supposed to attend the match as his team Kolkata Knight Riders is going up against Gujarat Lions, will be the other star attraction. Indore will have Disha Patani performing on Saturday and Kolkata’s first match will see Shraddha Kapoor and Monali Thakur’s gig on April 13. Parineeti Chopra will be seen dancing at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium before the match on April 15.

