International Yoga Day 2017: Shilpa Shetty is the best mascot for yoga, watch videos

Shilpa Shetty had also launched her Yoga DVD. Shilpa Shetty had also launched her Yoga DVD.

Shilpa Shetty’s Bollywood career might have taken a backseat after she became a mother, but actor’s active involvement in doling out fitness tips through her short yoga videos on the Instagram keep her fans happy. There is no wonder then that Shilpa Shetty has emerged as the best mascot for yoga in recent times. From launching fitness books to posting healthy diets on Instagram, it’s not easy to keep a tab on Shilpa’s astute sense of healthy lifestyle.

In a 2015 interview to rediff.com, Shilpa spoke about what different Yoga has made to her life. “Yoga has become a way of life for me. It has made me more disciplined and has made me calm because when I am doing yoga I am also meditating and concentrating. I didn’t take up yoga to look good. I’ve never given a good figure too much importance. Fitness was my target and one of the things that helped me achieve it is yoga.

Sometimes at the airport people come and compliment me for my Yoga DVD. More than my films, people like my Yoga DVD as it has actually changed their lives.The actor who recently launched her online fitness channel spoke about how people made fun of her weight gain post delivery,” Shilpa said.

The actor who recently launched her online fitness channel spoke about how people made fun of her weight gain post delivery.

I think it is a free world, people say what they have to say. You should understand what fitness means to you, it shouldn’t matter what others say. I can understand that emotion (referring to attention around Kareena’s weight gain), especially as an actor and someone, who has been synonymous with fitness… that pressure I had when I had my baby. I didn’t get out of my house for first five months. First of all, nothing fit me. Then after five months, my husband took me out for brunch and I heard a few ladies laugh. They said, ‘She still hasn’t lost her weight.’ So, it is very daunting,” Shilpa told indianexpress.com.

Shilpa also shared that she worked hard to get back into shape. “That day I realised that people judge you. And that’s okay because when you are an actor, people will judge you. I told Vinod (her trainer) that I have to lose 32 kilos,” Shilpa added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd