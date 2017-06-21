International Yoga Day 2017: Shilpa Shetty does a real tough asana and we’re impressed. Watch video

Shilpa Shetty aces a yoga aasan and wishes her Instagram followers on International Yoga Day. Shilpa Shetty aces a yoga aasan and wishes her Instagram followers on International Yoga Day.

Shilpa Shetty is often complimented for her lean and finely toned body. And the reason behind her this hour glass figure is no secret. The actor has often come out as not only a fitness freak but a yoga freak as well. She has been promoting yoga through her various videos that keep flowing in on her Instagram account. On this International Yoga Day, the yoga enthusiast posted a video on her social media account and was happy about excelling a yoga aasan which she has been trying for long.

Posting the video where she is seen performing the Bakasana, Shilpa wrote, “Bakasana, It’s taken a lot of practice and so happy it’s finally happened..Yippie , Happy World Yoga day all. The harder the struggle the more glorious the triumph 😬🙏Never give up #WorldYogaDay #swastrahomastraho #TheArtOfBalance.” We must say, Shilpa is the true mascot of yoga in India from the entertainment world. For Shilpa, yoga has become a way of life and it has made her more disciplined and calm. “I didn’t take up yoga to look good. I’ve never given a good figure too much importance. Fitness was my target and one of the things that helped me achieve it is yoga,” Shilpa was quoted as saying in a 2015 interview to rediff.com.

Apart from practicing yoga herself, Shilpa has been promoting a healthy lifestyle through her health books, online fitness channel including videos that show how to do the Suryanamaskar and yoga DVD. Talking about it Shilpa said, “Sometimes at the airport people come and compliment me for my yoga DVD. More than my films, people like my Yoga DVD as it has actually changed their lives.”

