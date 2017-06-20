International Yoga Day 2017: From Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Bollywood actors who stay forever young with yoga

Bollywood actresses have time and again spoken about why yoga is an essential part of life. Bollywood actresses have time and again spoken about why yoga is an essential part of life.

Yoga is addictive, so much so that once you make it a part of life, it becomes your oxygen. And just like its massive followers are found in every corner of the world, so are our Bollywood stars who swear by yoga on a daily basis. They not just practice it on a daily basis, but also encourage their fans to take it up to stay healthy and fit. From actors like Shilpa Shetty to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu, the list of stars who cannot do without yoga is only increasing by the day. Here are some of the reasons these celebs have spoken time and again about why yoga is so important for them.

1. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is surely the mascot of yoga. It’s been years she has been practicing it. She says, “Yoga didn’t just help me with my body; I also became fitter from within. It helped me to focus better. In the movies, we may look very glamorous and fit, but believe me, not many of us are actually fit from within. Yoga has helped me achieve that.”

2. Lara Dutta

The former beauty queen and actor Lara Dutta swears by yoga since the very beginning. She even got in shape post pregnancy practicing this ancient Indian practice. “Yoga is the best thing that happened to me. I firmly believe that yoga coupled with strength training creates a stronger, leaner and more flexible body. I have been a yoga practitioner for over 12 years and the benefits that I’ve reaped have been immense,” Lara said earlier.

3. Bipasha Basu

Bips is yet another face of yoga in India. Just like Shilpa, even Bipasha released her fitness CDs and yoga sessions for her fans to get inspired. “The idea behind releasing my yoga DVD is to make more people aware of yoga, and achieve a synchronised growth of mind, body and soul,” she had said. Bipasha has even made her husband Karan Singh Grover a yoga freak.

4. Malaika Arora

Who would say Malaika is a mother of a 15-year-old son? Malaika is one of the fittest at her age in the film industry. “Inversions are my favourite part of the practice. It helps overcome fear it also fires up the core along with its other numerous benefits. To stay upside down for any amount of time requires a considerable amount of focus and concentration. Practicing this frequently will build your ability to concentrate in other situations off the mat,” Malaika had said.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Taimur is winning hearts for his cuteness, and so is his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan for getting doing some serious yoga to get back in shape. In fact it was Kareena who introduced Malaika to yoga. “The idea is to have faith. And to do it all in a continuous, sustainable way,” Kareena had said on a Facebook live while speaking about the 18 kilos she put on during pregnancy.

6. Deepika Padukone

“Yoga poses keep my nerves calm and help me strike a spiritual connect somewhere deep inside. I do stretching quite frequently, even on my film sets, as it only requires some space and a mat to do the job,” Deepika had said while asserting why yoga was needed as a part of lifestyle.

7. Nargis Fakri

The Kingfisher model and actor has a lot to thank yoga for her hour-glass figure. “It was pretty tough for me at first but I loved the way I felt afterwards, so I continued to go on,” Nargis had said.

8. Alia Bhatt

The young star had recently shared some videos trying to perfect her headstand. Nowadays she is in love doing aerial yoga. And who adviced her to get into yoga? Her dentist! That’s because reportedly she is into the practice of grinding her teeth, so she was told by her dentist to practice yoga so that her jaws and head doesn’t pain.

Actors like Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Jacqueline Fernandez are other female stars who cannot do without yoga. We just wonder what happened to our male brigade? Maybe, they are better off hitting the gym!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd