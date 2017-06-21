International Yoga Day 2017: Ex-couple Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan celebrate it together, see photos

Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan celebrate the International Yoga Day 2017 together. Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan celebrate the International Yoga Day 2017 together.

Ex-couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora are the best examples of never ending friendships no matter what hindrances come their way. Despite getting officially divorced, Arbaaz and Malaika are often spotted hanging out together and going for family lunches and dinners. There is nothing which has gone sour in their relationship. And today as the world celebrates International Yoga Day, the duo attended a yoga event together. Both, Malaika and Arbaaz were spotted at a yoga event at Marine Drive in Mumbai.

Malaika being a fitness freak to the core is no news. The actor has often shared her fitness mantra with her fans and has motivated them to include a fitness regime in their everyday schedule. Malaika in collaboration with Reebok posted a video on her Instagram account where she is seen teaching the various yoga asanas. “Let’s catch up on the basics of Yoga as we gear up to celebrate #IDYWithReebok with @ReebokWomen_India! What asana are you going to do?” wrote Malaika along with the video. She also wished her many followers on Instagram by writing, “Inhale positivity n exhale negativity 🙏. Happy international yoga day.”

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for whom yoga is a regular practice too took it up early in the morning on Wednesday and took to his social media account to share a picture with many hashtags from the event. “internationalyogaday2017 #3rdanniversary #yogabythebay #marinedrivemumbai #pranayam #asana #regularpractice #healthymindbodyandsoul,” were some of the many hashtags Arbaaz used while sharing the picture.

Arbaaz and Malaika are still an integral part of each other’s family. Post-divorce, Malaika has got the custody to her son Arhaan and daddy Arbaaz is free to visit him whenever he wishes to.

