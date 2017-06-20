International Yoga Day 2017: Six times Bollywood stars went up against Ramdev. See photos, videos

From Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty to Kapil Sharma, a lot of stars had to face open challenge from Baba Ramdev. From Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty to Kapil Sharma, a lot of stars had to face open challenge from Baba Ramdev.

India’s yoga exponent Baba Ramdev has inspired many, at least towards leading a healthy and natural life. His yoga lessons surely hold importance, hence, his brand Ramdev is an international entity now. And amid all this, it would be wrong if we miss out our tinseltown stars who invited him to their shows or competed against him this last year.

None of his appearance can be missed, be it during his yoga workshops or when he has come face to face with our Bollywood stars. Here is a list of times our Bollywood stars had to face a challenge from Baba Ramdev directly. And well, no points for guessing, who won!

1. When Baba Ramdev turned the entire Nach Baliye 8 stage into a yoga camp.

He indeed made not just the participating couples, but even the three judges – Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis – indulge in some yoga on the stage. The way he teased Mohit for his potbelly left the entire set and even the audience in splits.

2. When Bollywood’s powerhouse of energy, Ranveer Singh, had to give up.

We all thought if there was one person who could take up the Ramdev challenge, it was Ranveer Singh. And he did that at the Agenda Aaj Tak 2016 stage. But who would’ve thought an actor who spends a good part of his day at the gym, flaunting his chiseled body onscreen, would fail in front of a rather lean Baba Ramdev!

3. When Baba Ramdev stole the limelight from Shilpa Shetty at yoga camp in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty might have been the star attraction when she visited Ramdev at a five-day yoga camp in Mumbai last year, but she couldn’t overpower him. We all know Shilpa is a huge promoter of yoga, and she even did some asanas there.

4. When Manisha Koirala was as impressed as the audience seeing Baba Ramdev’s postures.

The yoga guru was joined by Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala at the NDTV Youth for change event in New Delhi last year. But as soon as he began giving some yoga tips onstage, Manisha got as deeply involved as you and me.

5. When Baba Ramdev left the hugely witty and spontaneous Kapil Sharma speechless!

When Kapil Sharma invited the yoga expert on The Kapil Sharma show, little did he know that he would go silent on his own program. Baba Ramdev not just cracked some very funny jokes, taking digs at Kapil, but even made him do some yoga.

He told Kapil he had a paunch and needed to visit him, leaving the comedian-actor all red-faced.

6. When Baba Ramdev had a face-off with team Bollywood, that too on the football field.

This might not majorly be about his yoga skills, but the way Baba Ramdev folded his outfit, wore the matching orange football shoes and showed some amazing footwork kicking some goals was the highlight of this charity football match held between Bollywood stars and the Parliamentarians. The All Stars Football club team of Bollywood actors was led by Abhishek Bachchan and had Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra among other. And those who remember will agree, Baba Ramdev was better than many.

Looks like if you make yoga a part of your life, there won’t be anything you cannot do.

