International Women’s Day: Sushmita Sen on women empowerment, heartbreaks and her Bollywood comeback

Sushmita Sen was in a Twitter conversation with her fans. Sushmita Sen was in a Twitter conversation with her fans.

Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has some wise words to share with her fans on International Women’s Day. The actor said if “you wish to respect a woman, start treating her equal,” and many such statements, which make you believe that she truly personifies beauty with the brains. During a Twitter chat with her followers, Sushmita also spoke about her comeback. When asked which character from the literature would she love to enact on the big screen, the actor picked Cleopatra. We can totally imagine her playing the character on the big screen and we just cannot wait for her comeback.

Amid many followers, there was one particular fan who stole the entire chat, and he was none other than Kapil Sharma. The comedian-turned-actor, in his own way, tried to grab the attention of Sushmita, to which the former beauty queen replied, “why are you sooooo cute!!! I am YOUR fan!!!! Always will be!!! Lots of love.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Sushmita also spoke about heartbreaks and the natural tendency to feel hurt. In response to a tweet, she wrote, “Breakups R suppose to hurt!😄❤they hurt me too…but d growth n strength n experience that follows brings me closer 2 love than ever before.” While we define her as the queen of beauty, she says she is more than how she looks and that beauty is to be felt. She also cleared that she would never join politics as they both are like ‘oil and water.’

Check out Sushmita Sen’s tweets here:

The 41-year-old actor is happily single and raising two beautiful daughters. Naturally, a lot of questions regarding her marital status comes her way, but recently she batted well against all of them by saying, “Why not (single)? I am secure in my choice and in being so, I can respect and appreciate another’s choice, whatever it may be. After all, singles or doubles, we play to win. As for me let’s just say, ‘I am yet to meet that sire, who loves to play with fire.”

Also read | Why is Sushmita Sen still single? The actor’s reply is spot on

The actor has been away from films for a long time. Her last onscreen appearance was in 2010 film No Problem, which did not do well at the box office. While we all await her comeback, she says she wouldn’t take up an offer without it having any substance. Well, we hope the time comes soon when we would see her on screen.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd