International Women’s Day: Priyanka Chopra is celebrating every woman, every girl. Watch the beautiful video

Priyanka Chopra is our global star and an inspiration for many. On International Women’s Day 2017, she took to Twitter to share a beautiful video with a beautiful message. Priyanka has often spoken about how she and every person is special in their own manner and this is what the video that she shared this International Women’s Day also showcased.

Priyanka shared the video and said, “This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate every woman, every girl. #ThatGirlIsYou #ThatGirlIsMe @GirlRisingIndia @kommuneity.”

The video reveals what a girl needs — not your sympathy but your empathy, not your unwanted advice but your acceptance and most of all they need freedom of choice. Every girl has a story, a journey, and an experience to share. Through school-going girls, the video beautifully presents the idea that every woman and every girl is special.

Priyanka Chopra is associated with Girl Rising, a campaign designed to spark grassroots, community-led change for girls.

The official Twitter page of Girl Rising India too shared a Thank you message for Priyanka and posted, “Let no biases and stereotypes cast shadows over your aspirations. Thank you, @priyankachopra , for leading by example! #ThatGirlIsYou.”

Not only Priyanka, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Sunny Leone, Ajay Devgn and many others among Bollywood’s most prolific took to social media to share their views this International Women’s Day.

Priyanka, at present, is busy with her American series Quantico as an FBI agent, but soon she will be making her Hollywood debut with Baywatch.

