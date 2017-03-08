International Women’s Day: Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi voted as most inspirational films of 2016

Aamir Khan’s Dangal stands out to be the most inspiring film of 2017. Aamir Khan’s Dangal stands out to be the most inspiring film of 2017.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we took a walk back through the films of 2016, which were empowering in their own way. While there were many films which spoke about encouraging women to believe in themselves, for example, Neerja, Akira and many others, Dear Zindagi and Dangal have been voted as the most inspiring films of last year. The results were decided on the basis of a Twitter poll conducted by indianexpress.com. Out of 1,342 votes cast, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi got 41% votes. But it was Aamir Khan’s Dangal with 46% votes which swept through the poll to attain the top spot. Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja and Sonakshi Sinha’s Akira got only 8% and 5% of votes respectively. Well, seems Sonam is lagging behind Alia not just in terms of awards, but even polls.

Aamir’s Dangal won accolades for performances by all its actors including debutants Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film was based on Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and how he believed in his daughters, Geeta and Babita, who went on to make him and the country proud in the national and international arena of the sport. The film spoke about how no woman is less than a man. This Nitesh Tiwari directorial won many awards and minted Rs 716.35 crore worldwide, becoming the second all-time grossing Hindi film at the box office.

On the other hand, Dear Zindagi gained popularity for talking about the troublesome life of every girl in her 20’s. Alia portrayed a woman with a successful career who struggled with depression because of her personal experiences, while Shah Rukh Khan played the character of her counsellor. Last but not the least, Sonakshi Sinha’s Akira helped the industry to take a step towards doing away with the ‘abla naari’ portrayal of women in films. Sonakshi depicted young girls who were confident, strong and never in considered themselves to be in a ‘sorry’ state.

Well, even 2017 is in full throttle, and we have some very empowering films set to release in the coming months. Some of the most anticipated ones are Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan, Kangana Ranaut’s Simran, Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor and many others.

