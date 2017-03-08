International Women’s Day: Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu tell you how to manage your cleavage. Watch video

International Women’s Day: Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu try to remind women, “We are women and we are born with it and if you have it flaunt it. If people are getting judgemental then it is their problem and not yours.” International Women’s Day: Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu try to remind women, “We are women and we are born with it and if you have it flaunt it. If people are getting judgemental then it is their problem and not yours.”

On International Women’s Day 2017, actors Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu want to shift the focus from what others should do to celebrate women to what women need to do to stand up for themselves. They start by talking about cleavage. In a strong message delivered with a tonne of sarcasm, they tell women about ‘good cleavage’. In a video titled ‘How much cleavage is good cleavage’ that has got more than one lakh views, the two unconventional actors initially seem to be guiding women on how much cleavage is good cleavage. As the video plays, the strong message on women empowerment leaves the viewers stunned.

In the first two minutes of the video, both Swara and Taapsee describes various places where women must manage their cleavage. They begin with the workplace where women must “wear collar bone high neck and strangle oneself because the office is no place to flaunt neckline.”

Next, comes a style tip for what to wear at the gym where there will be men as well and a woman must keep her assets in check. Taapsee says,”In the gym, there is so much pressure of losing weight, sweating it out, but that is not enough. You also have to keep in mind that your T-shirt has a safari neck.”

The next segment gets even more sarcastic when both the bold actors talk about wrapping up a shawl or wearing a scarf in the club because safety must always be a women’s priority. Last but not the least is the wedding day when all the eyes are on you.

In the end, the black-and-white video acquires colour as the Naam Shabana actor and Anaarkali of Aarah actor drop all the sarcasm and try to remind women, “We are women and we are born with it and if you have it flaunt it. If people are getting judgemental then it is their problem and not yours.”

