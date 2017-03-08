International Women’s Day: Swara Bhaskar advices women to be shameless and selfish

Swara Bhaskar is known to have really strong opinions on a lot of socio-political and women oriented issues. Swara Bhaskar is known to have really strong opinions on a lot of socio-political and women oriented issues.

Anaarkali of Aarah actor Swara Bhaskar has advised women to be shameless and selfish, this International Women’s Day on Wednesday. “In a developing society, why isn’t the traditional mindset sparing us? Be shameless and free of the burden of these values. Be selfish now onwards,” she said.

Swara was speaking at the Delhi Commission for Women Annual Awards that honoured her for being vocal about her views on women issues. “The values in the society still remain different for boys and girls. We women are told to suppress our wishes and dreams,” she said.

“Don’t burden yourself with any such values anymore. Be free! Don’t think about how people will react, if you do so. That’ll be great for the whole society,” Swara added.

Swara is also a part of a special video titled ‘How much cleavage is good cleavage’ that has got more than one lakh views. Actor Taapsee Pannu is also a part of it. The two unconventional actors initially seem to be guiding women on how much cleavage is good cleavage. As the video plays, the strong message on women empowerment leaves the viewers stunned.

The video is divided into various segments. In the beginning of the video both Swara and Taapsee describe places where women need to manage their cleavage. They even give a style tip for what to wear at the gym and how a woman must keep her assets in check. As the video gets more sarcastic, the two actors talk about covering up in a shawl or a scarf while going to a club because safety must be a women’s priority. They even leave a strong message about the wedding day.

Swara is known to have really strong opinions on a lot of socio-political and women oriented issues. She seldom takes to twitter to share her viewpoint which gets a lot of support from her fans.

