International Women’s Day: Kriti Sanon is in no mood to celebrate and she has a strong reason, watch video

While Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are sharing empowering messages on the occasion of International Women’s Day, actor Kriti Sanon is in no mood to celebrate or even wish her followers. This is because the Dilwale actor doesn’t feel anything special about it. According to her, women are still subjected to the same kind of discrimination in the society.

Not only does the actor refuse to pay tribute to the courage and strength of being a female but also indirectly attacks those who talk about women rights only on a specific day and go on a rant about women empowerment, feminism, gender equality and girl power. In a video shared by Kriti on her social media account, Kriti holds a placard in her hands which reads, “It’s Women’s Day” and we think it’s another wish from a Bollywood celeb for her fans. But the surprise comes when we play the video and her next placard says, “same s***, different year.”

As the video continues, Kriti says, “We will hear a lot of words today: Girl Power, women’s rights, gender equality, blah blah blah.”

The Heropanti actor further puts across a strong message that mere talks about women empowerment do not give women the authority and freedom to lead their lives in their own way. The video further says, “Meanwhile, our streets are still unsafe and others still decide what we should wear. All we do is talk.”

Watch the video here:

In the end, the actor drops the placards and leaves with a wish, “Happy whatever.”

Meanwhile, Phillauri actor Anushka Sharma also posted a long message for all the women on this special day. Read her message here:

Alia Bhatt too shared her favourite quote about women as she wrote on her Twitter handle, “Launching the #WomensDay emoticon & summing it up with my fav quote, Let her sleep for when she wakes, she will move mountains. G’night.”

