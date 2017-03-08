Latest news
  • International Women’s Day 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan’s messages will force you to think. See pics

International Women’s Day 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan’s messages will force you to think. See pics

International Women's Day: Bollywood celebs send out empowering messages for their millions of followers.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Published:March 8, 2017 2:43 pm
women's day, shah rukh khan women's day, shahrukh khan women's day message, bollywood women's day message, amitabh bachchan women's day, women's day messages, International Women’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have empowering wishes for their millions of followers. 

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are among Bollywood’s most prolific on social media and they always have a valid point to make. On International Women’s Day 2017, the two actors again had empowering wishes for their millions of followers. Amitabh Bachchan posted images on his Twitter account with daughter Shweta Nanda, wife Jaya Bachchan and a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and wrote, “On International Women Day Without “HER “even “HERO ” IS “0”..”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan wants the world to let women show it the way. Posting a picture of son AbRam with a little girl, SRK wrote, “Hold her hand so that she can lead you. Happy Women’s Day.” Last year the actor won the hearts of million as a video of him reciting a poem on girls went viral on the social media. In the poem, the actor made it clear that women can juggle multiple demands made by life single-handedly. The poem read, “just tell the world, ‘I’m beautiful because I fight like a girl.’

Check out Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet here: 

More from the world of Entertainment:

Anupam Kher also wished women on this special day. The actor wrote, “God gave women d power to give birth 2 another life. He knew they r special. If men acknowledge tat, we will celebrate #WomensDay everyday.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh who recently tied the knot with Rukmini Sahay wished women on International Women’s Day. “To all you BRAVE, INTELLIGENT, COMPASSIONATE, ENTHUSIASTIC, HONEST, INCREDIBLE, KINDHEARTED, RADIANT,WISE WOMEN …. HAPPY WOMENS DAY. GO CONQUER !”

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone feels that women don’t need a special day as for her everyday is Women’s Day. The actor wrote, “Weird……I thought Everyday was WOMEN’S DAY 😜 xoxoxo……… Happy Women’s “Every”day !!!!”

Also read | International Women’s Day: Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu tell you how to manage your cleavage. Watch video

Check out what other Bollywood celebs have to say on this International Women’s Day:

Happy Women’s Day!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 08: Latest News