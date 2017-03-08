International Women’s Day 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan’s messages will force you to think. See pics

International Women’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have empowering wishes for their millions of followers. International Women’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have empowering wishes for their millions of followers.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are among Bollywood’s most prolific on social media and they always have a valid point to make. On International Women’s Day 2017, the two actors again had empowering wishes for their millions of followers. Amitabh Bachchan posted images on his Twitter account with daughter Shweta Nanda, wife Jaya Bachchan and a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and wrote, “On International Women Day Without “HER “even “HERO ” IS “0”..”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan wants the world to let women show it the way. Posting a picture of son AbRam with a little girl, SRK wrote, “Hold her hand so that she can lead you. Happy Women’s Day.” Last year the actor won the hearts of million as a video of him reciting a poem on girls went viral on the social media. In the poem, the actor made it clear that women can juggle multiple demands made by life single-handedly. The poem read, “just tell the world, ‘I’m beautiful because I fight like a girl.’

T 2456 -” On International Women Day

Without “HER “even “HERO ” IS “0”..”~ pic.twitter.com/Qe85LolYkB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2017

Hold her hand so that she can lead you. Happy Women’s Day pic.twitter.com/U2wogCQiQ1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2017

Anupam Kher also wished women on this special day. The actor wrote, “God gave women d power to give birth 2 another life. He knew they r special. If men acknowledge tat, we will celebrate #WomensDay everyday.”

God gave women d power to give birth 2 another life. He knew they r special. If men acknowledge tat, we will celebrate #WomensDay everyday.🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) March 8, 2017

Neil Nitin Mukesh who recently tied the knot with Rukmini Sahay wished women on International Women’s Day. “To all you BRAVE, INTELLIGENT, COMPASSIONATE, ENTHUSIASTIC, HONEST, INCREDIBLE, KINDHEARTED, RADIANT,WISE WOMEN …. HAPPY WOMENS DAY. GO CONQUER !”

To all you BRAVE,INTELLIGENT,COMPASSIONATE,ENTHUSIASTIC,HONEST,INCREDIBLE,KINDHEARTED,RADIANT,WISE WOMEN …. HAPPY WOMENS DAY. GO CONQUER ! — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) March 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone feels that women don’t need a special day as for her everyday is Women’s Day. The actor wrote, “Weird……I thought Everyday was WOMEN’S DAY 😜 xoxoxo……… Happy Women’s “Every”day !!!!”

Weird……I thought Everyday was WOMEN’S DAY 😜 xoxoxo……… Happy Women’s “Every”day !!!! — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) March 8, 2017

Let’s celebrate everyday as #womensday, so we never need only one day! — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 8, 2017

These are the VERY questions I’ve asked when I was young & I still don’t have an answer. Alarm Bajne Se Pehle #JaagoRe @JaagoRe #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/4H29YElc6W — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 8, 2017

Happy Women’s Day!

