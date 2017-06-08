Inside Edge teaser: Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani’s web series is about corruption in cricket

Inside Edge teaser: Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani’s web series show what happens behind the game. Inside Edge teaser: Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani’s web series show what happens behind the game.

Greed, corruption, ambition, sleaze, drama, politics, and excitement. The one world that has it all – Cricket. Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani’s webseries, Inside Edge is a story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. The story is set in a landscape of conflicting interest. Selfishness here is considered a virtue where power, money and sex are mere means to reach an end. From the first teaser of the film, it looks like the kind of story that pull no punches, minces no words and takes no prisoners while giving you a glimpse of what happens behind some of the victorious games that we witness on screen.

Inside Edge will also serve as India’s very first web series which will bring to the forefront the corruption in Cricket. “We love telling stories and are looking forward to making our digital debut under Excel’s Media & Entertainment division on Amazon Prime Video. It’s our first step in taking our shows global and Prime is providing us the platform for widening our reach. The creation of this limited-episode series will fuel the next wave in entertainment and we are glad to bring Inside Edge with Amazon to a worldwide audience.” said Ritesh Sidhwani.

The cast of Inside Edge include, Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Suri, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani , Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sarah Jane Dias and Amit Sial. Inside Edge will be launched in over 200 countries worldwide. This has been a collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment to launch India’s first Amazon Original web series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd