Inside Edge actor Angad Bedi on his father Bishan Singh Bedi: He is a traditionalist yet accepts change

Angad Bedi rose to fame with his character from Shoojit Sircar’s directorial Pink, which released in the year of 2016. Now, knowing that Bollywood is well-known for labelling actors, one would have expected to see Angad portraying more such negative characters. However, in the web-series Inside Edge, Angad plays a positive character. “I finished Inside Edge, it is a phenomenal series, it’s about the game behind the game. I was overwhelmed with the kind of response I was getting for the series, especially from the youth.”

Son of a former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi, sportsmanship comes naturally to Angad. But he feels for him, his passion for acting and sports are blending really well in his career. “It is blending well. I played a negative character in Pink as Rajbeer Singh, and then a positive character as Arvind Vashisth in Inside Edge. Arvind is such an upright earnest individual. When I read the script, I was impressed with the character. He will never support wrong, even if the right gives him utmost pain. For me, it was a fortunate thing to get a role for that.”

Talking about the documentary based on his father Bishan Singh Bedi, the actor spoke about the kind of challenges he is facing for now. “Nothing good is easy, anything is difficult. To make a documentary, first of all, we are collecting material, and I want a good maker who understands today’s time and the time when my father played the cricket.”

“My father was a different personality altogether. He would call a spade a spade, forthright with a view. He is larger than life personality. So, getting everything together is going to take time but definitely, it will be done because he is one person who was former cricket captain, but in today’s time, his point of view is so relevant. People need to know his story. I want to give it back to the society and to the budding cricketers. They should know how past cricketers practiced, their personality on field and such things,” he continued.

When asked if he has learned anything new about his father during the course of collecting material on him, the actor quipped, “New is that he is traditionalist yet he is accepting the changes. He is accepting the modern game. He keeps telling me that running between the wickets has improved, fielding has improved, so many hits have come in. He is happy that cricketers today are being paid well. He was the one who fought for raising the pay for a test match, he fought for it with the administration, ab toh bonus milta hai (now, you get a bonus). It’s that different.”

However, Angad disagrees to the fact that having a back-up in the industry of any kind cannot give you a credibility. “Your background doesn’t count, you’ve to be good at your work,” he said on asking about nepotism.

Angad was present in Delhi to attend Super Boxing League season two. The actor believes the one who follows sports is sorted in so many ways in his life. On being asked if boxing has the ability to become as popular as cricket, Angad says, “Amir Khan and Bill Dosanjh are working really hard towards this sport and it is encouraging to see so many youngsters being interested in it. Cricket is surely famous in our country but I am sure that the young blood, the next generation would give importance to boxing as well.”

