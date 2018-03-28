Inside Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s star-studded engagement party at Antilia

Karan Johar clicked a selfie with the new couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Karan Johar clicked a selfie with the new couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for son Akash Ambani and fiancee Shloka Mehta. After a private ceremony in Goa, the grand celebrations in Mumbai were attended by the biggies of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiran Rao and others. Apart from the celebrities, it was the six decker cake that caught the attention of the paparazzi. A day after the party a few inside photos from the ceremony were circulated on social media.

Sharing a photo with the newly-engaged couple, Karan Johar wrote, “Congratulations to this adorable couple!!!!! #akashloka❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” The Instagram account of Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal who has hit numbers like “Bawara Mann”, “Agar Tum Saath Ho”, “Tu Jo Mila” and others to his credit had him posing with Anant Ambani, younger son of Mukesh Ambani. On Tuesday, we even saw Shah Rukh Khan being clicked with Akash and Shloka and Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya who stopped to pose for the shutterbugs.

The cake for the celebrations came from Mumbai’s Deliciae Patisserie and the official Instagram page of it had a photo of the scrumptious looking cake with the caption, “Put my heart and soul into this one, to make it as perfect as possible! – @buntymahajan.”

Akash and Shloka are alumni of the famed Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies. Their wedding is scheduled to happen by the end of this year but an official statement from the families is still awaited.

