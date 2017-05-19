Industry mourns actor Reema Lagoo’s death

veteran actor Reema Lagoo died on May, 18, 2017 veteran actor Reema Lagoo died on May, 18, 2017

VETERAN ACTOR Reema Lagoo’s sudden demise early on Thursday left the film and theatre community in shock. The actor, who was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri (West) following a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning, died at 3.15 am. She was 59. Reema, fondly known as ‘Bollywood’s favourite mother’, played mother to several Bollywood stars. As the news broke, some of her co-stars and colleagues paid a visit to her Andheri residence on Thursday.

Film director Mahesh Manjrekar arrived at the actor’s home to offer his condolences to the family. While Manjrekar worked with Reema in various projects, the late actor is often remembered for playing the strong yet lovable mother to Sanjay Dutt in his film Vaastav.

Director Mahesh Bhatt also visited Reema’s residence.

Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao arrived at Reema’s house around 1 pm to pay their respects. Reema had worked with Khan in his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988 and later in Rangeela.

“We are still in shock. She had no major ailment that we were aware of,” Khan said. Several actors and theatre personalities braved the afternoon heat to pay their respects at Reema’s funeral in Oshiwara crematorium. Veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, who worked with Reema in hit TV sitcom Tu Tu Main Main, and Kiran Kumar were among the first to reach the crematorium. Actor Kajol, too, arrived at the crematorium to bid adieu to her on-screen mother in 1998 hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The funeral procession arrived at the crematorium a few minutes past 2.30 pm.

Rishi Kapoor, who had recently lashed out at the ‘younger generation’ of actors for skipping actor Vinod Khanna’s funeral, paid his respects, too.

Reema started her career with Marathi theatre and went on to play mother to Bollywood’s leading stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and many others.

Well-known television and theatre personalities turned up to offer their condolences to Reema’s daughter Mrunmayee.

Viraf Patel, who claimed to be Reema’s last onscreen son, wore a sombre look throughout. Patel played Reema’s son in Naamkarann, the last TV show in which she appeared. Among others, actors Sameer Dharmadhikari, Sulabha Arya, Anang Desai and Nirmiti Sawant, paid their respects to the deceased actor. Leading Marathi actors Sai Tamhankar and Jeetendra Joshi also paid their tribute.

Reema’s daughter Mrunmayee performed the last rites during the funeral that went on till around 3.30 pm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now