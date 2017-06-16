Indu Sarkar trailer: Kirti Kulhari takes on Emergency in this political film, watch video

Indu Sarkar trailer: Several splendid dialogues in the two-and-a-half minute trailer might shake you from within. Indu Sarkar trailer: Several splendid dialogues in the two-and-a-half minute trailer might shake you from within.

When the National Award-winning filmmaker, Madhur Bhandarkar comes out with a movie, you can expect a completely fresh cinematic experience. With the trailer of Indu Sarkar, Madhur set the stage for his most political film until now. The film is set in the 1975 Emergency, the 21-month period from when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unilaterally had a state of emergency declared across the country. And as the trailer claims, be ready to “Witness a black chapter of Indian history.”

From what the trailer suggests, the film looks like the story of the general public who for no fault of theirs were made to suffer. After the water reaches the brim, one of the women, Kirti Kulhari decides to raise her voice and the one to support her is Anupam Kher. On the other side is Neil Nitin Mukesh who plays Sanjay Gandhi in the film and his formidable mother. Not that Kirti’s character cares as she is forced to give up her children. As she says in the trailer, “Arjun ke iraade hil sakte hain, ghayal Draupadi ke nahi.” The strong onscreen presence of Kirti reminds us of her last film Pink.

Several splendid dialogues in the two-and-a-half minute trailer might shake you from within. The fact that it is ‘inspired’ by true incidents is another reason why you should wait for this film to release. From forced vasectomies to slum clusters being raised, everything is depicted in the trailer.

Neil Nitin Mukesh has stepped into the shoes of the politician quite well and as we hear him say, “Emergency mei emotion nahi mere orders chalte hain.” Supriya Vinod will be playing the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

The film is an important one for Madhur Bhandarkar since his last directorial Calendar Girls and Heroine failed to pull people to the thetares. Indu Sarkar also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury in a pivotal role. The music of the film is composed by Anu Malik and Bappi Lahiri who have joined hands for the first time.

