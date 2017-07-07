Indu Sarkar song Yeh Awaz Hai: Kirti Kulhari’s journey from a lovestruck girl to a fiery woman is exceptional. Watch video

Indu Sarkar song Yeh Awaz Hai: Monali Thakur lends voice to Indu Sarkar’s (Kriti Kulhari) journey in the film. Indu Sarkar song Yeh Awaz Hai: Monali Thakur lends voice to Indu Sarkar’s (Kriti Kulhari) journey in the film.

Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his official Twitter account to release the new song from his upcoming political film Indu Sarkar directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The song is titled, “Yeh Awaz Hai” and is sung by Monali Thakur. The video of the song depicts the journey of Kriti Kulhari playing the titular role – from a young lovestruck girl to a common citizen who is drastically effected by the Emergency. The song is exceptional and the emotions of intense love and intense hate are shown beautifully. This reminds us of Madhur Bhandarkar, the director who gave us a National Award winning film Fashion. This reminds us of the meticulous director that he is, when it comes to extracting the best from his cast and crew.

Kriti falls in love with a dedicated Congressman who disagrees with her on the ongoing political situation. Their disagreements end up destroying their relationship and she becomes a strong opponent to the ruling party. She fights them tooth and nail, questions them, raises her voice and ends up in jail. All of this has been shown in a song so beautiful that you are sure to listen on repeat mode.

Kriti as Indu stammers in the film, and when asked about the same, she had said to indianexpress.com, “I stammer because that is a big part of Indu Sarkar, the character. But there is an other subtext to why Indu stammers. With the emergency the whole vibe was that the nation’s, the people’s voice was suppressed.”

She also added, “That is symbolic of Indu’s voice being suppressed from the time she was small, and by the time emergency was lifted the nation’s voice was lifted, and that’s what exactly happens to Indu’s character. She doesn’t stop stammering, but she finds herself, she finds her true voice.”​

