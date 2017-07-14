Indu Sarkar song Dilli Ki Raat: Bappi Lahiri takes us back to retro Bollywood and RD Burman. Watch video

Indu Sarkar song Dilli Ki Raat: The song which released today is a perfect reminder of not just the political crisis that the nation faced then, but even the classic Bollywood. Indu Sarkar song Dilli Ki Raat: The song which released today is a perfect reminder of not just the political crisis that the nation faced then, but even the classic Bollywood.

Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar’s film, Indu Sarkar explicitly manages to recreate an infamous chapter in the history of India. Through the trailer of the film, the director managed to teleport us back to a time when the country was hit by the Emergency period. The movie’s new song “Dilli Ki Raat” which released today is a perfect reminder of not just the political crisis that the nation faced then, but even the classic Bollywood, as we see grim glimpses of actors Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chaudhary, Anupam Kher and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Featuring Bappi Lahiri, the video also has Miss India Tourism, Ishika Taneja grooving to the beats of its retro track. The flow in the music jumps from one emotion to another, thereby appearing to stitch together two different videos – one which runs is a disco number complete with glittery crystal balls, and the other with juxtaposing visuals from the film trying to hint us about the intense plot.

“Dilli Ki Raat” has a charm of it’s own. It is foot tapping and energetic, something that you would want to store in your playlist. Bappi Lahiri’s track is a major throwback to the retro tracks that were the pride of the glorious 70s when music maestros like R.D Burman and Laxmi Kant Pyaare Laal ruled the scene. But how far will it gel with the serious subject of the film?

“I wanted the music to be in sync with the story and do justice to the era, the film is set in. I am a big fan of Pancham Da and in a way this song is also an attempt to pay a small tribute to him from a music lover. We have tried recreating the magic of 70’s, hoping audiences would like it,” said Madhur Bhandarkar.

Indu Sarkar is presented by Bharat Shah and produced by Mega Bollywood and Bhandarkar Entertainment. The film is slated to release on 28th July.

