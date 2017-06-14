Indu Sarkar: Neil Nitin Mukesh plays Sanjay Gandhi, his ‘most daring character’. See photo

Indu Sarkar: Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals yet another look from Madhur Bhandarkar’s film. Indu Sarkar: Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals yet another look from Madhur Bhandarkar’s film.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar might not have been able to keep the buzz around it so far, but with time, it is slowly being revealed that the film promises to be everything – interesting, intriguing and entertaining. Now another posted shared by lead actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has grabbed our eyeballs. The actor, who is playing Sanjay Gandhi in the film, has an uncanny resemblance to his character. It seems like the actor has taken his role too seriously and done everything to keep it real.

Neil shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, “In my most daring character portrayed on screen ever.” The actor also revealed that the film’s trailer would be out on June 16. Well, we definitely cannot wait to witness the mystery Madhur’s film will uncover this time.

Indu Sarkar also stars Supriya Vinod, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury in pivotal roles. Directed by National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, the film is based on the Emergency, a 21-month long period from 1975 to 1977 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unilaterally had a state of emergency declared across the country. The film is scheduled for July 28 release. Indu Sarkar is an important film for Madhur who has been awaiting a hit for since a long time. His last venture Calendar Girls did not do well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Neil is busy shooting for his next film, Golmaal Again, the fourth installment in the Golmaal franchise. The actor is currently in Ooty with his team. Other than this, Neil has also grabbed Baahubali actor Prabhas’ next project Saaho. He would be playing a villain in the film.

