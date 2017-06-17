Neil Nitin Mukesh: I was bad in history, Indu Sarkar gave me chance to study what I wasn’t aware of

Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen as Sanjay Gandhi in Indu Sarkar. Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen as Sanjay Gandhi in Indu Sarkar.

The fans have been stunned by Neil Nitin Mukesh’s uncanny resemblance to late politician Sanjay Gandhi in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar. The actor, who was recently spotted at the trailer launch of the movie, shared that he was really skeptical of his look and the thought of going bald for the movie.

He said, “I was really skeptical for the look to begin with. We first initially thought that we’ll probably shave off the head and see that if we try and recreate the look. I was ready to do that. Unfortunately, I had commitments of two other films at the same time and I was going to get married too. So I requested sir to do something else. I sat with my team for hours to get his look. It’s my second film with Madhur so I am very thankful to him.”

The actor also joked that he was really bad in history as a student and this was his chance to go back in time and study something that he wasn’t aware of. He said, “I wasn’t born in 1975, I was born in 1982. So first time when Madhur sir called me to the office and narrated me the synopsis of the story, I said definitely I will be a part of this movie. I was really bad in history as a student and it was my chance to go back in time and study something that I wasn’t aware of. Madhur sir used to tutor me through the entire series of events in 1975 and that really attracted me towards the film.”

The movie is based on a 21-month long period, from 1975 to 1977, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unilaterally had a state of emergency declared across the country. The flick is slated for a July 28 release.

