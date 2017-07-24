Indu Sarkar: Madhur Bhandarkar film cleared by CBFC revising committee with few cuts

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar has been cleared by CBFC with just a few cuts. Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar has been cleared by CBFC with just a few cuts.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said his film Indu Sarkar, which earlier ran into trouble with the censor board, has been cleared by the revising committee with few cuts.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had earlier asked the director for 14 cuts in his political drama Indu Sarkar, which is set against the backdrop of Emergency, following which he approached the revising committee. Bhandarkar said he is relieved that his film will release this Friday.

“Thank you CBFC Revising Committee. #InduSarkar has been cleared with few cuts. Happy & relieved.. see you in cinemas this Friday, 28th July,” he tweeted. Even the Bombay High Court rejected the petition filed by Priya Paul Singh who claims to be Sanjay Gandhi’s daughter. She had earlier filed a writ petition against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the makers of Indu Sarkar to put a stay on the release of Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film. Paul filed the petition on the grounds of the film’s trailer maligning the image of Sanjay and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Madhur has earlier claimed that the movie is a work of fiction and has no semblances to the Gandhis.

Thank you CBFC Revising Committee.#InduSarkar has been cleared with few cuts.Happy & relieved..see you in cinemas this Friday, 28th July. pic.twitter.com/NVtRsnsprS — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 24, 2017

When indianexpress.com spoke to Mr Pahlaj Nihalani, the CBFC chief over the issue, he had said, “It is not in my hands to ban a film just because people want us to ban it. We can’t ban any film actually, our work is to certify a film. The producers will go to the tribunal if they face any issues.”

The film stars Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury in lead roles.

(with PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd