Indu Sarkar: Madhur Bhandarkar brings back qawwali with ‘Chadhta Sooraj’. Watch video

Madhur Bhandarkar released the first song from his much awaited film, Indu Sarkar. The song, which is called Chadhta Sooraj Dheere Dheere, is a qawwali, which is being brought back to films after a long time. Before releasing the song on Twitter, the director and Indu Sarkar’s lead actor Kriti Kulhari shared some information about the song and why it is relevant to the film and its backdrop. “Chadhta Sooraj is a qawwali song from 70’s which we have recreated. We are overwhelmed with the response that we have received on trailer and we hope that the film turns out to be better than the trailer and we don’t upset anyone,” said Kriti whose last outing as an actor was Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Shedding some more light on the theme of the song, Madhur said, “It has been long that Hindi cinema did not portray any Qawwali song. People do remake or recreate, I wanted to recreate a philosophical song which was very popular in 70’s. Me and Anu Malik sat together and went through a lot of numbers but zeroed down on Chadhta Sooraj.” Talking about the film, he said that Indu Sarkar is women-centric film which is partly fiction. “I would say the film is partly based on real facts. It has been documented too, there are portions of real and mix of fiction. So both things.”

When one of his fans question him about the actors and how did they perform, Madhur quite happily responded, “Neil Nitin Mukesh would have a remarkable role in the film. How he has portrayed the character, the way he looks on the screen, he has done justice to it. I am very happy with his performance.”

The film, which is set with Emergency as the backdrop, stars Kirti and Neil in the lead roles. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Indu Sarkar will release on July 28.

