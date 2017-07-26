Indu Sarkar director Madhur Bhandarkar: Never thought the controversy would reach to this level, ultimately it is a film

Madhur Bhandarkar opens up about the controversy around Indu Sarkar. Madhur Bhandarkar opens up about the controversy around Indu Sarkar.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s controversial political drama Indu Sarkar is finally set to hit theaters on July 28. The director couldn’t be more relieved. However, he would have rather avoided the kind of controversy and trouble the film had to face. During an exclusive chat with the indianexpress.com, Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the kind of violent interruptions he faced while promoting his films.

“After what happened during our promotions in Pune and Nagpur, it was very scary. They barged into a five-star hotel and started such protest. I think especially political parties should reduce their agitation. This kind of protest and agitation will lead nowhere. At the end of the day, it is a film. It is a work of fiction. It is set in the backdrop of the Emergency period. People should look at the larger perspective before starting this kind of agitation,” said Madhur Bhandarkar.

While talking about the Emergency period, the director said, “Emergency period was definitely a dark chapter in India. I know for a fact how difficult the time was, after all I have researched about it. There was underground activism which tried to fight against the government. That is what I tried to show. I have shown the perspective of both the sides. Many people also felt Emergency period was nice. Black marketers were put behind bars, but overall I feel Emergency is the darkest chapter of Indian democracy,” he told indianexpress.com.

Although Madhur was making a film based on a very controversial topic, he was not expecting this level of violence. “No. We never thought the controversy would reach to this level because ultimately it is a film and not a biopic. It is not even a docu drama of on the Emergency. It is just focusing on certain incidents that happened during the Emergency period that’s all what we are showing with a little bit of fiction,” said Madhur Bhandarkar.

