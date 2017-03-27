Indu Sarkar: After Pink, Kriti Kulhari delivers yet another striking performance. See pics

Indu Sarkar: Kriti Kulhari to play the lead role. Indu Sarkar: Kriti Kulhari to play the lead role.

It seems Madhur Bhandarkar is back to doing what he does best — leaving the audience in a state of shock, amazement and creatively satisfied. As a proof, we offer you these intense pictures of Kriti Kulhari from the sets of Indu Sarkar. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared two images of Kriti in which she is locked up and looks brutally beaten up. It surely reminds you of her last film Pink but seems to be moving past it to bring about more reasons to why you should wait for this film to release.

Indu Sarkar is an important film for director Madhur as his last two films, Heroine and Calendar Girls, did not perform well at the box office. What also needs to be given attention is the plot of the film, which captures incidents that took place during Emergency (from 1975 to 1977). Going by the title and speculations around the film, Kriti is said to be playing Indira Gandhi but nothing has been revealed about it as of yet. Along with Kriti, Neil Nitin Mukesh is reportedly playing Sanjay Gandhi. Recently his look from the film was released by the director, which left us surprised as he looked like the doppelganger of the Congress politician.

#1stlook of #InduSarkar. Thank you to @kulharikirti for working so hard for my character & getting it so vibrantly alive on screen.🙏 pic.twitter.com/NJiaChcAHV — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 27, 2017

This is certainly not for the first time when Emergency has been taken up as the backdrop of a film but a Madhur Bhandarkar twist to it might give away some unknown facts about it. Indu Sarkar also stars Supriya Vinod, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled for 2017 release but the date has not been finalised as of yet.

