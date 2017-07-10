Indu Sarkar actor Kirti Kulhari says it is difficult to make films that do not offend anyone

Kirti Kulhari plays the titular role in Indu Sarkar. Kirti Kulhari plays the titular role in Indu Sarkar.

Her upcoming film Indu Sarkar based on the Emergency era has created ripples in the political circle, even before its release, and actor Kirti Kulhari says she foresaw the project landing into trouble as it is difficult to make films that do not offend anyone. The Madhur Bhandarkar-directed film is based on the Emergency, a 21-month long period from 1975 to 1977, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unilaterally had declared a state of shutdown across the country. “I did have an idea, but the shoot went by so smoothly that I didn’t realise it. For me, it is just a film, a story we are trying to tell.

“I sort of expected this but at the same time I didn’t know what the experience would be like. I know Madhur is absolutely capable and experienced in handling these things. I am not worried,” Kirti said. The movie is facing wrath of the politicians, with Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam recently demanding to screen the film before it goes to censor board, with concerns over the portrayal of party bigwigs like Indira, Sanjay Gandhi and other senior leaders of the Indian National Congress in it.

The actor says it is “unfortunate” that people get offended easily, despite all attempts to appease them,”It is very tough. There are so many people,organisations, parities, religions. Whatever you try, someone or the other will be offended. It’s really unfortunate, it shouldn’t happen.” Kirti plays the titular role of a poetess in the film,who has a speech problem, and the 32-year-old actor says being consistent with the stammer was a challenge for her.

“Stammering is a very important part of the character. I didn’t have a therapist on sets to guide me if I was doing it the right way. I had to be my own judge… I shot the film with all the stammering then did the dubbing. That’s where the therapist came in. It was a very exhausting process, maintaining the consistency was the biggest challenge. Not once it should look like we are overdoing it or making fun. It had to be organic,” said the Pink actor.

Indu Sarkar is Kirti’s first film post her last release Pink and she hopes that people who stammer would like her performance. “What I am really nervous about is, what if people who stammer in real life come and say, ‘no, this is not how it happens’,” she says. The film is scheduled to release on July 28.

