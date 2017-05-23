Indira Gandhi is posing with the entire Bollywood. How many stars can you identify in this viral photo?

Though it is unclear when the image was clicked exactly, we can guess it was around Indira Gandhi’s first term in office between 1966 and 1971. Though it is unclear when the image was clicked exactly, we can guess it was around Indira Gandhi’s first term in office between 1966 and 1971.

They say its throwback Thursday. But this time, throwback has come two days before, on a Tuesday, and to call it the “baap of throwbacks” won’t be wrong. Let’s start with a question – How many Bollywood stars can you remember from the 1950-1960 era? We bet even if you name a dozen, you cannot fit all of them in the same frame. Well, wait. They did fit once and the flashback picture, that has gone viral after years, is giving us total nostalgia. So there is Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Lata Mangeshkar, Saira Banu, Sharmila Tagore, and at least 20 other stalwarts of the India film industry, all perched around then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The throwback picture, which was shared by veteran actor and now member of the Parliament Raj Babbar two years ago, has resurfaced for reasons unknown. But who’s complaining, till the time we are getting teleported to the good old times and the golden phase of Bollywood. When Raj Babbar had shared the image on his Facebook page in 2015, he had written, “Excellent Pic . Picture of Leader Indra ji with leading Film personalities.”

Indira Gandhi is also flanked by Feroz Khan and Rajendra Kumar apart from some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Though it is unclear when the image was clicked exactly, we can guess it was around Indira Gandhi’s first term in office between 1966 and 1971. The black and white picture with Bollywood’s biggest stars of the era is only a reminder of the bygone times.

