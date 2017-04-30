Indie cinema in India is still struggling: Vinay Pathak

Vinay Pathak says Island City, which captures the essence of modern life in Mumbai. Vinay Pathak says Island City, which captures the essence of modern life in Mumbai.

Actor Vinay Pathak, who has acted in critically acclaimed films like Bheja Fry and Khosla Ka Ghosla, says no matter how much people talk about blurring lines between mainstream and indie cinema in India, the struggling phase of the latter continues.

He has been choosy about taking up films. Asked if on-screen visibility ever bothers him, Vinay told IANS here: “I always believed in quality work. When I started, things were not in my hand so, I acted in films that came my way. But with the appreciation of Khosla Ka Ghosla, I finally got my kind of film.”

“In fact, from then onwards indie films started getting a room for a wider audience at multiplexes. However, I think no matter what we say about changing the scenario of mainstream and indie cinema… in reality, indie cinema in our country is still in the struggling phase.”

He has played crucial roles in critically acclaimed films like Island City, Chidiya and Gour Hari Dastaan. He feels that even though most of the independent films get only a small release in theatres, they get removed soon as there is not much screen space for indie films.

“Mainstream cinema will grow and remain the centre of entertainment industry… whether it is Hollywood or Bollywood. But in Hollywood, there are studios and producers and screening spaces where indie cinemas get visibility. Here, it is not happening,” said Vinay.

But doesn’t he limit himself as an artiste to maintain his quality work?

“No, I am not limiting. I am living with a clarity. As an actor, my aim was not to buy an expensive car and any house to live a luxurious life, but being a part of some memorable project,” he said.

Also read: Regional films will now either carry Hindi subtitles or be dubbed

Pathak will be soon heard as Popat Sharma, a character in the forthcoming animated film Hanuman Da Damdaar.

Asked about his experience of working on the film, Vinay said: “It was quite an enjoyable process for me. Since I did the voice-over at the initial stage of the animation, Ruchi Narain (the film’s director) did a video recording so that she could add my facial expression to the animated character.”

“I like animated films. As a kid, my favourite comic characters were Phantom and Chacha Chaudhary.”

Hanuman Da Damdaar is set to release on May 19.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now