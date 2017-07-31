Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017: Bollywood filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari, Shoojit Sircar to conduct masterclasses​

IFFM will be held in Melbourne, from August 10 to 22, and filmmakers like Nitesh Tiwari, Shoojit Sircar and Shobu Yarlagadaa conducting various special crafted masterclasses. IFFM will be held in Melbourne, from August 10 to 22, and filmmakers like Nitesh Tiwari, Shoojit Sircar and Shobu Yarlagadaa conducting various special crafted masterclasses.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is the biggest Indian film festival outside of the Indian soil, and is an official film festival supposed by the Victoria Government in Australia. This year IFFM will enter its eighth year and have Bollywood filmmakers like Nitesh Tiwari, Shoojit Sircar and Shobu Yarlagadaa conducting various special crafted masterclasses in Melbourne.

Director and writer of National Award winning Pink, Shoojit Sircar will be discussing his approach towards working with actors to get the desired results the producers and directors want, whilst encouraging the actor’s personal process. The session with Dangal writer and director, Nitesh Tiwari will explore how to bring real to reel, whereas the Baahubali producer, Shobu Yarlagada will be talking about bringing Indian Folklore to the Celluloid.

Nitesh Tiwari on this development said, “It’s quite an honour for me to get to share my views and experiences at such a prestigious event. I am keenly looking forward to it and I hope it will be an enriching experience, not just for the audience but for me as well.”

Shoojit Sircar also expressed excitement on sharing his expertise in Melbourne. He said, “Over the years the Melbourne film festival has really grown, the interestingly part is that the jury is completely Australian which is good for our Indian films as these will be all Foreign jury judging our Indian films. I’m happy that Mitu has been the whole and soul driving force for this and she is a good friend of mine. I think it is a good place to be at and a great platform to talk about my films and kind of films i do. I’m glad to be a part of this festival.”

The IFFM will be held in Melbourne, from August 10 to 22, and these masterclasses are expected to be attended by people from across all cities of Australia, New Zealand and Fiji Island.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd