Indian film critics pick Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal as 2016’s best film

Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal is not only having a good run at the box office, but is also getting critical acclaim for its content. Leading film critics have voted it as the Best Film of 2016.

As many as 23 critics got together to pick the best of Bollywood through poll — Film Companion Critics’ Poll.

Film Companion, a platform for cinematic content backed by critic Anupama Chopra, for the first time conducted a year-end poll. The results of the poll in five categories were announced in a statement.

Dangal — based on a true story of the inspiring and empowering journey of a father who trains his daughters in wrestling — was named as the Best Film.

The Best Director spot went to Ram Madhvani for bringing the story of Neerja Bhanot, the air hostess who sacrificed her life while saving passengers on board hijacked Pan Am flight 73 at Karachi, Pakistan, to the silver screen via his directorial debut Neerja this year.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee was named as the Best Actor for portraying the life of gay professor Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras in the film Aligarh with conviction.

Alia Bhatt impressed the critics with her acting skills and versatility in films like Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi. She was named the Best Actress.

Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon were named the Best Writers for “Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)”.

The list of the critics who voted included Anupama, Rajeev Masand, Bharathi Pradhan, Saibal Chatterjee, Amol Parchure, Uday Bhatia, Namrata Joshi and Rahul Desai among others.