Indian Army Day: Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Ekta Kapoor and others hail our brave soldiers

January 15 is celebrated as Indian Army Day and this year marks the 70th anniversary of the even. On the occasion, tinseltown celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal and Ekta Kapoor shared their wishes.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to honour the brave soldiers on the special day, bigshots of the Indian entertainment industry were also not far behind to congratulate the army on their exemplary work. Film stars like Randeep Hooda, Suniel Shetty, and TV stars like Mohit Raina and Rajeev Khandelwal also posted their messages on social media site Twitter to show their support for the army.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a post that read, “Indian Army Day .. !! JAI HIND.” Randeep Hooda tweeted, “Of the many great things to celebrate on #ArmyDay,about the #IndianArmy ,the greatest by far is its outlook of equality to all religions, casts and creed among its personnel. #SarvDharmaSthal is there in all units and festivals are celebrated by all @adgpi #BeInspired #JaiHind.”

South superstar Mohanlal wrote, “Saluting my fellow comrades who laid down their lives defending our Motherland. My dear brothers and sisters in arms, you are the pride of our Nation. On this occasion of the 70th Army day, I bow down to your devotion and valour towards our country. Jai Hind #ArmyDay.”

Balaji Telefilms producer Ekta Kapoor also shared a message on social media Twitter. Her post read, “Here’s to the #IndianArmy who’ve been valiantly guarding the nation with utmost honesty. I salute the bravehearts. #ArmyDay #TheTestCase @altbalaji.”

Check out all the messages from our stars here:

T 2583 – Indian Army Day .. !! JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yeXD3eM07N — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 15, 2018

Saluting my fellow comrades who laid down their lives defending our Motherland. My dear brothers and sisters in arms, you are the pride of our Nation. On this occasion of the 70th Army day, I bow down to your devotion and valour towards our country. Jai Hind #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/nSOuUEmrvB — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 15, 2018

Here’s to the #IndianArmy who’ve been valiantly guarding the nation with utmost honesty. I salute the bravehearts. #ArmyDay #TheTestCase @altbalaji — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 15, 2018

Saluting the real heroes of the Indian Army, who give their best shot without any retakes! #ArmyDay @adgpi pic.twitter.com/NpvkF1WjHn — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 15, 2018

One organization that makes the entire country proud is the Indian Army. And my pride doubles up for being a son and brother of those who are a part of the organization…#ArmyDay — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) January 15, 2018

Of the many great things to celebrate on #ArmyDay,about the #IndianArmy ,the greatest by far is its outlook of equality to all religions, casts and creed among its personnel. #SarvDharmaSthal is there in all units and festivals are celebrated by all @adgpi #BeInspired #JaiHind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UFasFC40E1 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 15, 2018

Indian Army Day is celebrated to acknowledge the effort, sacrifice and hardships the army men go through to help protect our country.

