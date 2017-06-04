India vs Pakistan match: Prithviraj Sukumaran gives live updates, Abhishek Bachchan and other stars are hooked to their TV screens

India Vs Pakistan match: From Bachchans to our South industry stars, several big names took to Twitter and Instagram to share their excitement of the India Vs Pakistan match which is taking place at Edgbaston. India Vs Pakistan match: From Bachchans to our South industry stars, several big names took to Twitter and Instagram to share their excitement of the India Vs Pakistan match which is taking place at Edgbaston.

In India, cricket is a religion and a cricket match between India and Pakistan is like a festival. Hence, this Sunday is no different when the two nations are clashing on the cricketing ground as India is opening its ICC Champions Trophy 2017 journey. And what better way but to have a face-of with Pakistan which gives cricket fanatics on both sides of the borders their best on field memories. And just as much as any of us was excited for the big match, so were our stars from the tinseltown. While our cricketers are doing their best to win this match, our celebs are well glued to their television screens too. From Bachchans to our South industry stars, several big names took to Twitter and Instagram to share their excitement of the India Vs Pakistan match which is taking place at Edgbaston. Though rain interrupted the India-Pak match, but celebs continued to pour their reactions on their social media account.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who is watching the match live in Birmingham, is posting updates from the field. He first shared pictures of the field and wrote, “Edgbaston..Ind v Pak..in 20 minutes! 😊, Match on! India v Pakistan. Champions Trophy. Edgbaston!.” His latest update is a video with the caption, “It’s starting to drizzle! 😖”

Actor Dhanush is also at the stadium and even got to meet Sachin He shared a picture, with caption, “At the stadium .. Ind vs pak.. champions trophy :) and got to meet the one and only god of cricket @sachin_rt 🙏🙏🙏 adrenaline pumping.”

At the stadium .. Ind vs pak.. champions trophy :) and got to meet the one and only god of cricket @sachin_rt 🙏🙏🙏 adrenaline pumping pic.twitter.com/YQclMUwRyS — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 4, 2017

Abhishek Bachchan shared an old picture on Instagram, where we see him with father Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, and also the Ambanis. He also took to Twitter and wrote “C’mon India, lets do this!!! 🇮🇳 🇮🇳vs 🇵🇰 @ Jalsa – Amitabh Bachchans Residence.” Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth also tweeted, “What an atmosphere no Prasanna !?!? Hooked to my tv too !!! #indiavspak.”

Vikram Prabhu tweeted, “Be it a T20 or 50-50 or Test, an India vs Pakistan match just gets ur adrenaline high! Come on India 🇮🇳👍”

Match on! India v Pakistan. Champions Trophy. Edgbaston! pic.twitter.com/1NFKQLpAd6 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 4, 2017

C’mon India, lets do this!!! 🇮🇳 🇮🇳vs 🇵🇰 @ Jalsa – Amitabh Bachchans Residence http://t.co/UtO7jHrAkr — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 4, 2017

After the #LondonBridgeAttack last night.The last thing we need is jingoism about a cricket match #IndVsPak

Let sport unify us this time — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 4, 2017

It’s sad to see people go on about a cricket match when the world in full of unrest and threats. What’s the big deal about playing Pak? — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 4, 2017

Ask yourself why #IndVsPak is such a big thing for you? If the answer is anything negative. Change your thought process. Drop the hatred — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 4, 2017

Be it a T20 or 50-50 or Test, an India vs Pakistan match just gets ur adrenaline high! Come on India 🇮🇳👍 — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) June 4, 2017

What an atmosphere no Prasanna !?!? Hooked to my tv too !!! #indiavspak http://t.co/3VVN4xrMom — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) June 4, 2017

The only 90 second pre game show with a drinks break!😄🙈Leading up to #IndvPak with ‘nayi peshkash’ #aLittleMoreGK 📽📺 pic.twitter.com/hTIS1K7vpi — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 4, 2017

Though Pakistan won the toss and choose to field first, we all are looking forward to see the match and wish Team India, being led by Virat Kohli wins one more time.

