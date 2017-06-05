Latest News

India vs Pakistan match: Bachchans, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Rishi Kapoor are ecstatic over India’s spectacular win

Bollywood celebs including Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Raveena Tandon are among others who cheered for Team India and took to Twitter to celebrate its thrilling performance in the match against Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 last night. India defeated Pakistan by 124 runs.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 5, 2017 6:07 pm
amitabh bachchan, rishi kapoor, ranveer singh B-town rejoices India’s win against Pakistan, sends wishes through social media.

Related News

The Indian cricket team left no stone unturned to make the nation proud this Sunday night with its spectacular victory over Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. While our cricketers were doing their best to win this match on the filed, our celebs were also well glued to their television screens just like us. Wishes had started pouring in for Team India much before the match started. And it only grew as the match progressed until its victory leaving the nation ecstatic, indulging the B-town stars.

Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Asha Bhosle, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan were among those who took to Twitter to share their heartfelt joy and congratulate the Men in Blue with warm wishes.

Check out the tweets and messages posted by Bollywood stars here.

Rishi Kapoor makes us go LOL with a funny still from an old movie in which he is dressed up as a ‘mujrewali’. He tweeted, “Mujrewali celebrates India’s victory lol. Cannot remember this film’s name but yes that’s me in a Kalptaru film. India rules again”.

After Abhishek Bachchan shared an old still on Instagram with father Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, he shared another picture with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, cheering for the team with all his heart.

India defeated Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match at Edgbaston, Birmingham by 124 runs.

More Related News

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 05: Latest News