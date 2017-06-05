India vs Pakistan match: Bachchans, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Rishi Kapoor are ecstatic over India’s spectacular win

B-town rejoices India’s win against Pakistan, sends wishes through social media. B-town rejoices India’s win against Pakistan, sends wishes through social media.

The Indian cricket team left no stone unturned to make the nation proud this Sunday night with its spectacular victory over Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. While our cricketers were doing their best to win this match on the filed, our celebs were also well glued to their television screens just like us. Wishes had started pouring in for Team India much before the match started. And it only grew as the match progressed until its victory leaving the nation ecstatic, indulging the B-town stars.

Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Asha Bhosle, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan were among those who took to Twitter to share their heartfelt joy and congratulate the Men in Blue with warm wishes.

Check out the tweets and messages posted by Bollywood stars here.

T 2445 – And CONGRATULATIONS INDIA .. !! beat Pak in CL cricket by huge margin .. great to see all performing good !! pic.twitter.com/ae3wwnY3GO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2017

Blue is the winning colour. Well done once again ! 👏🏻 — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) June 4, 2017

Phenomenal win .. well done team india 🍾🍾👊👊👊 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 4, 2017

Congratulations #TeamIndia ! For me , the championship is won already ! 🌈🌈🌈⭐️🌟🌟🌟🌟🇮🇳🍾🎉🎉🏆🏆🏆 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 4, 2017

Bravo Team India. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Lets carry this form through to the 🏆 #iccchampionstrophy2017 #BleedBlue — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 4, 2017

जीतेगा भाई जीतेगा….. 🇮🇳 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 4, 2017

What a match the boys played! Scintillating all round performance! Banging start to the tournament! 🇮🇳🏏💥 #INDvPAK — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 4, 2017

#INDvPAK is always special for both countries. Match over #indiawin 🎉🎊. Players shake hands.Wish life was as simple as sport. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 4, 2017

Rishi Kapoor makes us go LOL with a funny still from an old movie in which he is dressed up as a ‘mujrewali’. He tweeted, “Mujrewali celebrates India’s victory lol. Cannot remember this film’s name but yes that’s me in a Kalptaru film. India rules again”.

Mujrewali celebrates India’s victory lol. Cannot remember this film’s name but yes that’s me in a Kalptaru film. India rules again!👋 pic.twitter.com/Y4EnbxIscS — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 4, 2017

After Abhishek Bachchan shared an old still on Instagram with father Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, he shared another picture with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, cheering for the team with all his heart.

India defeated Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match at Edgbaston, Birmingham by 124 runs.

