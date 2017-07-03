India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Arjun Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and others celebrate India’s win

At the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Indian women’s team thumped Pakistan, a happy wave was experienced by all. At the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Indian women’s team thumped Pakistan, a happy wave was experienced by all.

India vs Pakistan cricket match and India’s win at the same is always special. Thus on Sunday, when at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, Indian women’s team thumped Pakistan, a happy wave was experienced by all. And amid this, how can our B-town celebs be left behind? Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Singh and a few others took to Twitter to send their best wishes for this women cricket team.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Congratulations INDIA Women’s Cricket team for your most convincing win ..!! May you continue to prosper and bring greater glory !!” Varun wrote, “Congratulation team india on a dominating performance #INDIA #proud.”

The win was also praised by Mubarakan actor Arjun Kapoor. He posted, “Superb job India making us proud well done…#WomensWorldCup. Where as Sonakshi Singh shared her excitement on the win along with an image of the winning team, She captioned the image as, Show em allllll how its done ladies… #likeagirl 👊🏼 you make us SO proud! #ICCWomensWorldCup #WWC17 @BCCIWomen.”

While Riteish Deshmukh‏ first tweeted, “Our Women’s Cricket team is rocking it on the field…. #INDvPAK Come on 🇮🇳,” post team’s win he wrote, “Our Bowling today is something else… Indian Women’s Cricket Team… Come On 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK”

Here are the tweets from B-town celebs on India’s win:

Congratulation team india on a dominating performance #INDIA #proud — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 2, 2017

T 2473 – Congratulations INDIA Women’s Cricket team for your most convincing win ..!! May you continue to prosper and bring greater glory !! pic.twitter.com/2vPoKZ3l2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2017

Superb job India making us proud well done…#WomensWorldCup — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 2, 2017

Our Women’s Cricket team is rocking it on the field…. #INDvPAK Come on 🇮🇳 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 2, 2017

Our Bowling today is something else… Indian Women’s Cricket Team… Come On 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 2, 2017

At the match, spinner Ekta Bisht became the highlight. Left-arm spinner Ekta came to the fore with a stellar show as India crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by 95 runs in a low-scoring encounter to record their third successive victory in the ICC Women’s World Cup on Sunday. India now has six points from three games and is at the top of the table.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd