India vs Pakistan final: Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushmita Sen and other B-town stars wish Pakistan on it’s big win

Bollywood stars congratulated Pakistan after it defeated India by 180 runs in the final ICC Champions Trophy cricket match today. Rishi Kapoor led the Bollywood brigade by congratulating Pakistan and wrote on his Twitter page, “Yes Pakistan, you have defeated us. Well played, outplayed us in all departments. Many congratulations, I concede. Best wishes” Sidharth Malhotra also took to Twitter and shared, “Congratulations team Pakistan well played today and India we still love n admire you just not our day !#INDvPAK.”

Other stars including Ranveer Singh, Sushmita Sen, Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Dhawan also shared their messages on the final match between India and Pakistan. Ranveer Singh shared, “Congrats Pak-played a helluva final👏🏾Some brilliant teams hav lost finals recently..Juve,Cavs & now Team India-funky sorta season.. #INDvPAK. Win some, lose some..still the greatest team in the world! ✊🏾🇮🇳Solid throughout a hard-fought tournament…proud of you boys!👏🏾🏏❤️ #INDVPAK.”

Yes Pakistan, you have defeated us. Well played, outplayed us in all departments. Many congratulations, I concede. Best wishes! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 18, 2017

Congrats Pak-played a helluva final👏🏾Some brilliant teams hav lost finals recently..Juve,Cavs & now Team India-funky sorta season.. #INDvPAK — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2017

Congratulations team Pakistan well played today and India we still love n admire you just not our day !#INDvPAK — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 18, 2017

In sports there is always a winner and loser. Today pakistan was the better team well played. I am sure india will come back much stronger. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 18, 2017

Congratulations Pakistan!!!! 👍❤️ you brought your best game to the Finals!!All rounded brilliance no doubt!!!😇👏 A blessed Ramadan indeed!!🙏😊 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 18, 2017

Congratulations Team Pakistan. Undoubtedly, the better side today in all departments. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 18, 2017

They were the better side on the day .. Well played Pakistan !! #IndvsPakFinals — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) June 18, 2017

Actor Sushmita who has been consistently tweeting about the game ever since it started wrote, “I love U INDIA!!!There is a reason why V R a leading team in d world…a defeat, however heartbreaking never defines us!!

Actor Sushmita who has been consistently tweeting about the game ever since it started wrote, “I love U INDIA!!!There is a reason why V R a leading team in d world…a defeat, however heartbreaking never defines us!!🙏🇮🇳👍#jaiHind” Riteish wrote, “Hard Luck Team INDIA 🇮🇳… we love you. फिर भी दिल है हिंदुस्तानी” He also added, “Congratulations Team Pakistan 🇵🇰- Great Game & a fabulous comeback in the tournament. #ChampionsTrophyFinal.”

Varun Dhawan also shared, “In sports there is always a winner and loser. Today Pakistan was the better team well played. I am sure india will come back much stronger.”

Actor Arjun Rampal wrote, “Congratulations Pakistan played superbly deserved to win. Enjoy the celebrations. #indvspakfinal #ChampionsTrophy17 #champions.” Dia Mirza tweeted “Well earned victory #Pakistan! Magnificent performance. Congratulations! Heart broken for team #India. #INDvsPAK #CTFinal2017.” Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Saqib Saleem, Sophie Choudry and Ranvir Shorey also wrote congratulatory messages for Pakistan.

This is the first time Pakistan has won the ICC Champions Trophy. Here’s wishing the team congratulations!

