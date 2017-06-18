Latest News
  • India vs Pakistan final match: From Ranveer Singh to Ranvir Shorey, how Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman united Bollywood

India vs Pakistan final match: From Ranveer Singh to Ranvir Shorey, how Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman united Bollywood

ICC Champion Trophy 2017 final match between India and Pakistan is action-packed. But Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman stood like a threat for the Men in Blue. While Indians kept praying for his wicket, we also saw some very entertaining and creative tweets and social media posts from our Bollywood celebs too.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2017 6:31 pm
icc champions trophy 2017, india vs pakistan, ranveer singh, sushmita sen, dia mirza, boman irani, hansal mehta, abhishek bachchan, sidharth malhotra Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood celebrities who shared their excitement about ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Twitter.

Any cricket match between India and Pakistan surely unites the entire nation against the other, as the audience continues to cheer in full force to support their team even if it is from their living rooms. The match between them is an emotion which has grown stronger with every year. And when it is ICC Champions Trophy, the excitement doubles. This year, the battle and the craze for the match has hit Bollywood too, as stars have been constantly tweeting about the game and encouraging Indian team in their own way. However, one thing that pissed them off was Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman, who played really well. Everyone from Ranveer Singh to Ranvir Shorey were tweeting constantly about Fakhar rooting for his wicket and asking him to return to his pavilion. In fact, every tweet from the film industry only expressed their tension when he touched 100. And even the celebrations were out in open when Fakhar returned to the pavilion. Fakhar got out at 114 runs, but by that time, Twitter was full of trolls for Fakhar, most of it taking a dig at his name!

In a series of tweets, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Oh man ! Fakhar lucked out there ! Koi Nahi @Jaspritbumrah93 Milega milega. They’ve got a decent start now..but you gotta admit they’ve been rather fortunate. Dayum!Finally! & in th most unlikely fashion!Chalo, der aaye durust aaye! #INDvPAK capitalise on th breakthrough & pile on sum pressure! JADDDDDDDDDU!!! @imjadeja What a catch!!! A testing one, but he made it look so easy! Come on now, COME ON!”

Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Get out! Seriously, is it Fakhar, or Fakhus?!” when Fakhar was about to make a century. Director Hansal Mehta was quite thoughtful about his words, he just said “FAKHED” and not only them, even the ladies of Bollywood were equally enthusiastic. Dia Mirza to Sushmita Sen, each one of them were ‘bleeding blue’ as they were expressing their support to Indian cricket team. Well, someone said it right when they claimed that cricket is one religion in our country.

Check out the other tweets shared by Bollywood stars on Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman here.

And after Fakhar was out:

ICC Champion Trophy 2017 final match between India and Pakistan had already given many reasons to the audience to celebrate, and Fakhar Zaman was just one of them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 18: Latest News