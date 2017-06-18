India vs Pakistan final match: From Ranveer Singh to Ranvir Shorey, how Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman united Bollywood

Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood celebrities who shared their excitement about ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Twitter. Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood celebrities who shared their excitement about ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Twitter.

Any cricket match between India and Pakistan surely unites the entire nation against the other, as the audience continues to cheer in full force to support their team even if it is from their living rooms. The match between them is an emotion which has grown stronger with every year. And when it is ICC Champions Trophy, the excitement doubles. This year, the battle and the craze for the match has hit Bollywood too, as stars have been constantly tweeting about the game and encouraging Indian team in their own way. However, one thing that pissed them off was Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman, who played really well. Everyone from Ranveer Singh to Ranvir Shorey were tweeting constantly about Fakhar rooting for his wicket and asking him to return to his pavilion. In fact, every tweet from the film industry only expressed their tension when he touched 100. And even the celebrations were out in open when Fakhar returned to the pavilion. Fakhar got out at 114 runs, but by that time, Twitter was full of trolls for Fakhar, most of it taking a dig at his name!

In a series of tweets, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Oh man ! Fakhar lucked out there ! Koi Nahi @Jaspritbumrah93 Milega milega. They’ve got a decent start now..but you gotta admit they’ve been rather fortunate. Dayum!Finally! & in th most unlikely fashion!Chalo, der aaye durust aaye! #INDvPAK capitalise on th breakthrough & pile on sum pressure! JADDDDDDDDDU!!! @imjadeja What a catch!!! A testing one, but he made it look so easy! Come on now, COME ON!”

Oh man ! Fakhar lucked out there ! Koi Nahi @Jaspritbumrah93 Milega milegaaaaa … 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2017

They’ve got a decent start now..but you gotta admit they’ve been rather fortunate…. #INDvPAK #milegamilega 🇮🇳 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2017

Dayum!Finally! & in th most unlikely fashion!Chalo, der aaye durust aaye! #INDvPAK 🇮🇳 capitalise on th breakthrough & pile on sum pressure! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 18, 2017

Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Get out! Seriously, is it Fakhar, or Fakhus?!” when Fakhar was about to make a century. Director Hansal Mehta was quite thoughtful about his words, he just said “FAKHED” and not only them, even the ladies of Bollywood were equally enthusiastic. Dia Mirza to Sushmita Sen, each one of them were ‘bleeding blue’ as they were expressing their support to Indian cricket team. Well, someone said it right when they claimed that cricket is one religion in our country.

Super century by #Fakhar ! Din’t exactly want a very exciting final but what the heck.. Big Chase coming up.

#IndVsPak — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 18, 2017

What a game!But here is a little something to consider if you like happy ‘signs’😉😄❤️ today is d 18th n we have 2 jerseys 18 on the field!🇮🇳😉 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 18, 2017

The other good thing with Fakhar getting out is Rameez will stop saying ‘Fakhar’ in a British accent. It’s sounded odd.#INDvPAK — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) June 18, 2017

Also, don’t worry, y’all. India will win. I’m doing my lucky-charm thing, and not watching! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 18, 2017

Oh come on India. Keep it tight. Grrrr…. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 18, 2017

And after Fakhar was out:

Ok now!!!! Which wicket would we like next??? 😄😉❤️Babar? 😄👏👏👏come on INDIA!!!!!!!!!💪🇮🇳❤️💃🏻👏👏👏👏 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 18, 2017

Goodbye Fakhar — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 18, 2017

ICC Champion Trophy 2017 final match between India and Pakistan had already given many reasons to the audience to celebrate, and Fakhar Zaman was just one of them.

