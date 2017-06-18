India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2017 final: Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan and others cheer for team India

The film fraternity turn cheerleaders for Team India during the India vs Pakistan Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The film fraternity turn cheerleaders for Team India during the India vs Pakistan Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Ahead of the final match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between India and Pakistan, celebrities from the film industry are as excited as any other cricket fan to cheer for Men in Blue. Twitterati had already gone crazy over India vs Pakistan memes, cheering for our team, and the general competitive spirit, especially because it is India vs Pakistan match. Many shared Captain Virat Kohli’s picture and wished the team a pot of luck. Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Good luck #TeamIndia! Let’s win! #IndiaVsPak #ChampionsTrophy.”

Actor Dhanush might be busy with multiple projects, including the production of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala Karikaalan, but he had time to post for his team. He wrote, “BLEED BLUE 👑👑😍😍⭐️⭐️⚡️⚡️🏏🏏🏆🏆”

Raveena Tandon who was last seen in Maatr also wished the team best of luck and said, “#bestwishes #TeamIndia.May the team that plays best,WIN.Dont be tough on teams,they probably facing worst pressure today.Gdluck❤️#peacefirst.”

Ranveer Singh also took to Twitter to express that he feels glad about India choosing to bat second and wrote, “Always feel good about batting second in a big match! Come on boys, let’s get this done! Let’s take it all the way! 🇮🇳✊🏾 #INDvPAK.”

Team Jab Harry Met Sejal was also ready to cheer for the team. The Twitter handle of Red Chillies tweeted, “And we are here.. let’s do this! INDIAAAA INDIAAAA 🇮🇳@iamsrk #ImtiazAli #JHMSMiniTrails coming soon.’

We wish team India lots of luck to win this final match.

