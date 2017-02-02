India vs England T20: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput laud team

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput celebrate Indian team’s recent win. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput celebrate Indian team’s recent win.

The Indian team, led by captain Virat Kohli, defeated England in the final of the three-match T20 series by 75 runs. Though it lost the first match to England, India managed to stage a brilliant comeback in the rest of the matches, making the series their own. This big news gave a very good reason to Bollywood cricket lovers to celebrate.

Joining the whole country in applauding Team India, Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter to congratulate the cricketers.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a series of tweets, “T 2521 – BBBAAADDUUUMMBAAA !!🏏YEEEAAAAHHHHHH ! Eng losing a T20 to IND by 70+ runs with 20+ balls remaining, is truly HUMILIATING ! INDIA 👏.”

Bigg B also mentioned Virender Sehwag’s commentary and wrote, “T 2521 – Viru Sehwag loved your comments in the just completed IND v ENG T20 : “Eng khali haath aaye the, khaali haath jaa rahe hain” ..haha.”

Amitabh Bachchan further tweeted, “T 2521 – IND v ENG series .. wiped out in Test, wiped out in one day, wiped out in T20 .. ab toh kuch wipe karne ko bacha hi nahin ! T 2521 – IND v ENG T20, 3rd and final : Raina, Yuvi, MS, Chahal, Bumrah, entire team .. Congratulations INDIA .. Viraat unblemished record ! T 2521 – Yuvi what a display of 6’s .. Raina what a catch on the boundary .. Chahal incredible bowling .. Entire team you make us so proud !”

He added, “T 2521 – Congratulations Team India !! shown to Cricket world you are the very best .. tonight’s T20 was absolutely a superior display !!”

Check Amitabh Bachchan tweets here:

T 2521 – BBBAAADDUUUMMBAAA !! 🏏YEEEAAAAHHHHHH !

Eng losing a T20 to IND by 70+ runs with 20+ balls remaining, is truly HUMILIATING ! INDIA 👏 pic.twitter.com/zrxevC3I3W — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 1, 2017

T 2521 – Viru Sehwag loved your comments in the just completed IND v ENG T20 : “Eng khali haath aaye the, khaali haath jaa rahe hain” ..haha pic.twitter.com/bDYUuTmzef — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 1, 2017

T 2521 – IND v ENG series .. wiped out in Test, wiped out in one day, wiped out in T20 .. ab toh kuch wipe karne ko bacha hi nahin ! pic.twitter.com/RpLbknF7jc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 1, 2017

T 2521 – IND v ENG T20, 3rd and final : Raina, Yuvi, MS, Chahal, Bumrah, entire team .. Congratulations INDIA .. Viraat unblemished record ! pic.twitter.com/KLJzqCT3U9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 1, 2017

T 2521 – Yuvi what a display of 6’s .. Raina what a catch on the boundary .. Chahal incredible bowling .. Entire team you make us so proud ! pic.twitter.com/Nxe465foHQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 1, 2017

T 2521 – Congratulations Team India !! shown to Cricket world you are the very best .. tonight’s T20 was absolutely a superior display !! pic.twitter.com/rLKynKS409 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 1, 2017

Raees star Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Yay India…what a performance. Congratulations to us,” while Sushant Singh Rajput wrote, “Congratulations #TeamIndia .!!🇮🇳🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆🎆#Raina and #Maahi #chahal my maaaannn!!#INDvENG.”

Kaabil producer Rakesh Roshan tweeted, “Victory shows how Kaabil we are in cricket, kudos to our team👍.”

Check other celeb’s congratulatory tweets for Team India here:

Yay India…what a performance. Congratulations to us. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 1, 2017

Victory shows how Kaabil we are in cricket, kudos to our team👍 — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) February 1, 2017

Congratulations Team India !!

