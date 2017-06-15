India vs Bangladesh semi-final begins: Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor are rooting for India

Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan have wished the Indian cricket team best of luck for the semi finals of Champions Trophy. Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan have wished the Indian cricket team best of luck for the semi finals of Champions Trophy.

Bollywood actors are as crazy about cricket as any other Indian. Just like all of us, they too root for Team India and whenever it is a crucial game for the boys in blue, they never fail to extend their best wishes. As India plays Bangladesh in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston today, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor have wished the boys best of luck. While Abhishek wants Team India to win this match for Yuvraj Singh who is playing his 300th game, Sonam wishes to see the team win this one. If India wins the ICC semi-final, the finals will see the big battle between India and Pakistan.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle just a few minutes prior to the match and wrote, “Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 on this milestone. #Yuvi300. Come on boyz, lets win this 1 for 1 of Indian crickets greatest warriors!!” His tweet came in response to Yuvraj’s tweet, “300th game ! I’m sure my parents ,gurus,friends and well wishers will be proud of me today how far I have come with my battles in life.” Sonam Kapoor tweeted, “All the best India!!! 🇮🇳 #INDvBAN.”

Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 on this milestone. #Yuvi300. Come on boyz, lets win this 1 for 1 of Indian crickets greatest warriors!! 🇮🇳vs🇧🇩 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 15, 2017

The one who surprisingly didn’t write anything for the match is Amitabh Bachchan who is a big sports fanatic and makes it a point to wish Team India as they step on to the field for crucial matches. And since Virat Kohli is leading the team, we do wish to know what Anushka Sharma is praying for right now.

