Independence Day 2017: Here is a list of Bollywood’s most patriotic songs to get you into a celebratory mood

Whether it is Manoj Kumar trying to change the mindset of people of England about India in his film Purab Aur Paschim or Sunny Deol and his army trying to defend their post in 1997 film Border, Bollywood has a plethora of patriotic movies which instill a feeling of patriotism in the movie buffs. Adding to it are the several songs which take us back to the era when freedom fighters gave their all to bring freedom to the country. These are the ones with such gut wrenching lyrics that we cannot help but feel proud of being a citizen of the same nation as Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Sukhdev, Rani Lakshmibai and Mahatma Gandhi among others.

For all those who want to feel that strong sense of pride while indulging in some kite flying on August 15 this year, we have made it easier for you to make a playlist before you hit your terrace. Here is a list of Bollywood’s most patriotic offerings which will get you into a celebratory mode on India’s 70th Independence Day.

1. Mere Desh Ki Dharti

Mere Desh Ki Dharti from 1967 movie Upkar still is one of the first few songs to come to our mind when we try to scout for patriotic songs. Picturised on Manoj Kumar, the song is crooned by Mahendra Kapoor.

2. Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanon Ka

Sung by Mohammad Rafi and Balbeer, this song from Naya Daur, starring Dilip Kumar, Vyajayantimala and Ajit among others, will make you feel proud of the diversity in Indian culture and will leave you with an ear-to-ear smile.

3. Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

The song left former Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru in tears after listening to it in the voice of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, on January 27, 1963. The song, composed by C Ramachandra, was written by Kavi Pradeep in honour of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 war with China.

4. Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada

Composed by musical duo Kalyanji-Anandji and crooned by Mahendra Kapoor, the song is from Manoj Kumar’s Purab Aur Pachhim (1970). In the song, Manoj Kumar tries to make a point that how the West could achieve so much because of the inventions that were done by Indians.

5. Maa Tujhe Salam

The song sung by A.R. Rahman is a quintessential song to celebrate any national achievement by the heroes of India, whether be it a cricket world cup or launching a satellite successfully into space.

6. Aye Mere Pyare Watan, Aye Mere Bichchde Chaman

Penned by Gulzar and sung by Manna Dey, the song featured in 1961 movie Kabuliwala. The song is a soulful number and is apt to play on the eve of Independence Day.

7. Kar Chale Hum Fida Jaan-o-tan Saathiyon

The song from the 1965 movie Haqeekat still remains a favourite of many. The song sung by Mohammed Rafi is about a soldier who has done enough for the country and is now leaving the world keeping the faith that future generations will safeguard the hard-earned freedom of the country.

