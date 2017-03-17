In Bollywood, if you’re doing good, you will get work: Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma feels Shah Rukh Khan became a superstar purely on the merit of his work. Anushka Sharma feels Shah Rukh Khan became a superstar purely on the merit of his work.

Actress Anushka Sharma says, in Bollywood, one gets work based on their performance and it does not matter if the artist is an outsider or an industry kid. The actress says she realised this post-Band Baaja Baarat, which made people take note of her performance. “My life changed after ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. People started taking me more seriously. Of course I got appreciation for my first film, but not as much as I got after ‘Band Baaja..’. So, with that experience, I realised one thing that if you are doing good work, people will want to work with you,” Anushka told reporters here last evening.

The 28-year-old actress says an outsider like Shah Rukh Khan became a superstar purely on the merit of his work, which is why many people want to team up with him. “If you are not working well, come what may, people won’t want to work with you. This is a business and everyone takes business (oriented) decisions. For example, if you have an outsider, a big star like Shah Rukh Khan, why wouldn’t you want to work with him?”

The actress says over the years with what she has “experienced” in the industry, she has learnt that everybody has their own struggles and one should not be judgemental about it. “As I am evolving, I am learning that everyone’s struggles are different. I am becoming less judgemental day by day. I will not want to pass any judgements on anyone else’s experiences because their battles are their own, about which I don’t know anything,” she says.

Anushka’s next film Phillauri is scheduled to release on March 24.

