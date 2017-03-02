Imtiaz Ali shares Tamasha working stills: There was more to Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone film

Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha, which released in 2015, starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha, which released in 2015, starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Imtiaz Ali, during his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 5, had said, “I feel I’ll abandon films very soon.” Does that mean he’ll switch his passion in life from filmmaking to something better? If that happens, it would surely look like a snippet straight from his 2015 film, Tamasha. And to say that the world is divided into two parts — one, which like Tamasha, and the other, who did not. The Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone-starrer did get extreme reviews. But, while the drama had enough unfolding onscreen, a lot more happened off the screen too. And this, we got to know through a post its director Imtiaz Ali shared on his Facebook page.

Watch | Cinema Cannot Come Out From A Position Of Fear, Says Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz has posted a set of seven behind-the-scenes stills from the sets of Tamasha, each one having a narrative of its own. He has also shared the script of the film with the caption, “and here’s the script of my least worst film! and some telling pictures from the making of Tamasha.” We can say that all the pictures are highlights of the film, and remind us of everything Tamasha explored.

Here is the post shared by Imtiaz Ali on Facebook.

Everything about Tamasha was theatrical. The film, which explored love, life and then love for life, was an intriguing journey about a man’s realisation about breaking the shackles and stereotypes of society, and getting back his lost dreams. While the film was touted as one of Ranbir’s career best (after Rockstar and Barfi, definitely) even Deepika was lauded.

Check out some more behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Tamasha.

Also read | Imtiaz Ali releases script of Rockstar, says he has the most intimate relationship with the Ranbir Kapoor film. Watch video

Imtiaz is now gearing up for his next film, which has been tentatively titled The Ring and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. As per reports, the plot of the film revolves around the engagement ring of the character played by Anushka. It is about how she loses the ring and her guide, played by SRK, helps her in finding the same.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd