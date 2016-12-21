Imtiaz Ali film with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma called Rahnuma?

The Imtiaz Ali film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, is tentatively called The Ring. The Imtiaz Ali film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, is tentatively called The Ring.

The Ring, that’s what we have been calling this untitled Imtiaz Ali film which stars Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. But now, rumours are rife that the director has decided to name his film Rahnuma. Yes, you heard that right.

The actors made it clear that The Ring is not the final title for the love story, which has SRK and Anushka starring together for the third time in a film. While we were wondering why the makers released the first look way before announcing the official name, some leading dailies suggest that the Tamasha director might have named his upcoming project as Rahnuma.

But if that is so then why Anushka refused to share it with media when she appeared on the red carpet of Stardust Awards? In fact, the actor asked the media to suggest some name that comes to their mind. Anushka also shared her ‘divine’ experience of shooting with SRK. She said, “It was a divine experience as they both are incredible at what they do. I share a very good rapport with Shah Rukh so, I was at ease working with him and Imtiaz is a dream director for any actor. So, I really enjoyed myself.”

The 28-year-old actor said that the year has been very special for her thanks to the success of both her movies, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The Imtiaz Ali film has been extensively shot in Europe. The project marks first association of the actors with Imtiaz, whose last film was Tamasha.

The director assures that this project will be something which is new for Shah Rukh and a unique experience for the audience. “For me, I didn’t want to fall into a pattern of the certain type of film. And he (Shah Rukh) wanted to break out of the pattern that he was in. That’s the reason why we got to work.”

In the film, Shah Rukh is said to be playing a tourist guide.

