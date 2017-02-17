Imtiaz Ali releases script of Rockstar, says he has the most intimate relationship with the Ranbir Kapoor film. Watch video

Imtiaz Ali took to his Facebook page to release the script of his film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor. Imtiaz Ali took to his Facebook page to release the script of his film Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Director Imtiaz Ali who is currently working with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma on his next project took to his Facebook page to release the script of his critically acclaimed film, Rockstar. Imtiaz shared a video speaking much about Rockstar and how he started writing it after Socha Na Tha, however, but couldn’t complete it until his other hit films Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal released.

In the Facebook video, Imtiaz says, “By this time it acquired a different character, Jordan himself acquired a different character. This changed the film and I am actually happy that it didn’t get made earlier.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

The Highway director explains how Jordan’s character evolved from what was initially written as a male version of Jab We Met’s Geet to the Jordan that we saw on screen. “One of the differences in Jordan was that in the earlier version, Jordan spoke very well. He was creative and articulate, he would joke around and be interesting. He was written at the same time as I was working on Geet. And Jordan somehow sounded the same way that Geet would have sounded. But later when I went back to making the film, I realised that Jordan tries to express his feelings and thoughts through music because he couldn’t talk about it. It was then, that I made Jordan an inarticulate character. A character, who would more likely make a fool of himself than otherwise,” he said.

Watch | Imtiaz Ali talks about his film Rockstar

In the video, Imtiaz also talks about his insecurities over not going through tough times as a child. He reveals how not just him, but many worried over the fact that they hadn’t faced hard situations like most of the legendary creative artistes. He asks, “My life is so ordinary, how can I be extraordinary? My childhood was balanced and I never had a big problem. I put Jordan through this same situation. It is because of this that he seeks heartbreak and in the end, it sort of becomes a death wish for him. He realises that he doesn’t really want it anymore. He doesn’t want what he set out to gain anymore.”

Jordan’s character in Rockstar was initially creative and articulate, however Imtiaz Ali changed that later. Jordan’s character in Rockstar was initially creative and articulate, however Imtiaz Ali changed that later.

Imtiaz went on to confesses that he has the most intimate relationship with Rockstar, of all his films. He has always said that he felt Rockstar is not a perfect film, but the script does have this purity, the character a complex one to film — and he observes that the movie followed the character and his whims more than the path that it was set out for.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan is the happiest working with Imtiaz Ali and Vaibhavi Merchant

Rockstar, which released in 2011, marked the debut of Nargis Fakhri and also starred Piyush Mishra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kumud Mishra and Shammi Kapoor. The film went on to win several awards, majorly sweeping through all the music honours that year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd