Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor ‘reimagine’ the folklore of Laila Majnu

A film inspired by the Laila-Majnu folklore is in the making and the ‘storytellers’ who have taken up the project are Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor. However, the movie which will launch new faces in the Hindi film industry will be directed by Imtiaz’s younger brother Sajid Ali. He will be making his directorial debut with the movie. Bankrolled by Ekta’s production house Balaji Telefilms, the film will hit the silver screens on May 4.

Sharing the first teaser poster of the romantic drama, Ekta wrote, “It’s here the 1st look Teaser Recreated. Re-imagined. Retold. Proud to collaborate with @imtiazaliofficial to present a classic love story with a contemporary twist. Here’s the teaser poster of #LailaMajnu.” She posted another photo on Instagram with Jab Harry Met Sejal director Imtiaz and captioned it, “Guess I have a valentine 😂❤🤩🤩🤩🤩💋…Excited to recreate the epic love story, #LailaMajnu with master storyteller @imtiazaliofficial #LailaMajnuOn4thMay.” Imtiaz has co-written the screenplay of the film and has also helped the newcomers in delivering a fine performance.

Sajid Ali, the director, talked to Indian Express while he was in the process of scripting the film and told us that his elder brother (Imtiaz) had discussed the subject with him long ago. He then said that his elder brother is guiding him throughout the writing process. “What is worrying everybody is that I am taking so much time in writing it.” He also divulged the detail about his film being set in Kashmir. “It’s a classic, intense Laila Majnu story. Though I don’t know how close I will get to it, I would like to contemporise it,” said Ali as he described the theme of his script.

Considering Imtiaz Ali’s expertise with love stories and his contemporary take on love, Laila Majnu becomes one of the much-awaited films of 2018.

